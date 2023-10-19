Dobbins Tech boys hope to break decades-long drought and secure Public League title

Anyone wearing the red and white of Dobbins Tech gets reminded of the legendary athletes who once stood in the same gym as them.

The rafters and walls reek of history, championships, and iconic Philadelphia hoops legends like Bo Kimble, the late Hank Gathers, and Hall of Famer Dawn Staley.

It’s been since 1985 since the Mustangs won a Philadelphia Public League championship, led by Bo and Hank. This year, Dobbins Tech wants to add some new felt letters and numbers to the dusty banners in boys’ basketball.

Third-year coach Derrick Stanton has made great strides in quick time, guiding the Mustangs to the Public League playoffs in his first year, and reaching the league semifinals last year before losing to defending and eventual PIAA Class 5A state champion Imhotep Charter, 69-51. It marked the first time in at least a decade that Dobbins had reached the Pub semis.

Stanton and Dobbins have a lot of reason for optimism, beginning with returning starters 6-foot-4 senior forward Zachary Campbell, 6-3 senior guard Saleem Hudson, and 6-1 junior guard Jarrell Little.

The Mustangs finished 25-3 and 11-0 in the Public League C Division. Dobbins’ season ended in the first round of the state playoffs in a loss to District 2′s No. 1 seed, Abington Heights, 67-56. Abington Heights lost to Imhotep in the state quarterfinals.

The six-hour bus ride to Abington Heights is one the Mustangs do not plan on taking this year. Winning the Pub could prevent that. One major move for Dobbins will be going from the C Division to the A Division this year, which include the neighborhood of traditional powerhouses like Imhotep, Mathematics Civics & Sciences, Lincoln, West Philadelphia, and Constitution.

“I love the effort of this team, and we have to give constant effort because we’re undersized,” Stanton said. “When we bring it, there are not many teams that we can’t hang with. Once we are in games, the confidence grows, and we’re able to execute in half court and execute in transition. Moving to the A Division, I expect us to be in the top four of the division.”

Stanton already knows Campbell’s talents. He was the Mustangs’ go-to player, who was an All-Public League honorable selection last season.

And much of the team’s success will depend on Campbell, a three-year starter.

“We have to cut down on the late-game mistakes. It killed us last year,” said Campbell, who is getting Division II attention. “One game we would get hit with turnovers, another game it would be bad IQ, making dumb decisions. We have to clean that up. We have to focus on our set plays. Communication and closing will be important.”

Hudson has also taken on a larger leadership role. After the state playoff loss, Hudson starkly spoke out and let everyone know that was it; the Mustangs’ season was over.

“I expect more this year,” Hudson said. “I spoke up after the playoff loss because I thought some people did not care that we lost. I have to be more of a leader this year and I’m ready for that.”

Stanton added: “Our expectations are the Philadelphia Public League championship or bust. We really feel that good about this group. It goes back to 1985 with Bo and Hank, and that’s a while. The kids know, they are aware of the history. They see it every time they come to the gym.”

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.