Father Judge looks to leave behind a legacy — knocking off Roman Catholic ‘was step one’

Chris Roantree hollered as he hoisted the championship plaque at midcourt of the Palestra, then handed the hardware off. Then the Father Judge boys basketball team sprinted toward their student section, where only a line of security guards prevented their classmates from storming the court.

Father Judge slayed two-time defending Catholic League champion Roman Catholic Sunday afternoon by overcoming a double-digit first-quarter deficit to grind out a 41-34 victory. It is the school’s first PCL championship since 1998, when Roantree was a player on the team. And it fulfills the coach’s consistent message about these players building their own legacy.

“We heard it all week about [Roman Catholic is] going for a three-peat,” Roantree said after the game. “If you don’t think these dudes are motivated based off of that … This is hopefully a step for us to take the step to be one of the upper-echelon programs.”

Initially, though, the fourth-seeded Judge looked overmatched against the second-seeded and more experienced Roman. Father Judge fell behind 10-0, and did not score until the first quarter’s final minute. During the break between the first and second periods, the Roman Catholic student section hurled a “Why so quiet?!” chant to the opposite side of the Palestra.

“There’s probably 10,000 people out there saying, ‘This is going to be a blowout,’” Roantree said. “These guys just battled. We locked in defensively. We got stops. We knew the offense was going to come.”

But Judge chipped away in the second quarter, with a jumper by senior forward Everett Barnes getting it within 18-17 at halftime. The teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with a feed from star point guard Kevair Kennedy to Derrick Morton-Rivera for the inside finish, giving Father Judge a 28-25 lead entering the final period.

In the fourth, Rocco Westfield confidently banged home a three-pointer that put Father Judge up, 32-31, with less than four minutes to play. A transition finish by Morton-Rivera made the score 35-33 with about 90 seconds remaining. And then Kennedy and Nazir Tyler finished it off, as the Father Judge faithful returned the favor with a “We can’t hear you!” chant toward the stunned Roman Catholic side.

The victory precisely aligned with the timeline set forth by Roantree when he met with Judge president Brian Patrick King about the head-coaching job here, and the school was coming off a 2-10 Catholic League record in 2020-21. King asked how long a turnaround would take. Roantree said four years.

And it began when Roantree landed Kennedy, the “little guard that nobody wants right now.” The coach acknowledges now that Kennedy “got into a fight with another guard and chased him out” during that first workout, demonstrating he was a “tough-[expletive] dude.” Kennedy is also a hard worker, Roantree said, even while the coach “[grinds] him up all the time” and the two butt heads like family. Now, Roantree believes Kennedy is Judge’s best boys’ basketball player of all time.

“But he needed to win to be a legacy dude,” he added, “and he did that today.”

Roantree acknowledges that, in building Judge, he followed a similar blueprint to what he experienced as an assistant coach at Archbishop Wood. He added complementary, under-the-radar players instead of “the dude.” In Roantree’s first season, Judge went 4-9 in Catholic League play, and then 6-7 the following year. Judge then upped that record to 9-4 last season, with wins over Roman and St. Jose’s Prep in the regular season. They beat Wood in the PCL quarterfinals, then lost to Roman in the semifinals.

And since Kennedy’s freshman season, he said he constantly uttered a “We at the Palestra” mantra whenever he needed an extra mental boost.

“That meant go harder in the weight room or on the court, when you’re tired and you just need that one more rep,” he said. “So saying that pushed us through. And that was our focus. We wanted to win it. We wanted to prove to everybody that we’re No. 1.

“And we ain’t even done yet. That was step one. We’ve got two more to get.”

Before this season, Roantree recognized a “they trust me, and I trust them,” closeness with this year’s Judge team that reminded him of Wood’s 2016-17 group that won its first PCL title in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. Judge’s run through Philly Live Showcase, plus a challenging fall slate, provided an extra dose of confidence. The team went 10-3 in league play, handing St. Joe’s Prep its only regular-season league loss before dominating it in the semifinals.

Judge also beat Roman during the regular season, meaning Sunday did not feel like an upset to those players.

While the student section continued its postgame frenzy, Roantree made the rounds to dap up his loved ones. Morton-Rivera got swarmed by female relatives holding pom-pons and wearing red Judge hoodies, including one that said “my favorite grandson” on the back. “MVP!” chants rang out as Kennedy climbed the ladder to cut the net. Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” played as they all posed for a team photo back at center court.

And as Roantree joined his players at the table for their postgame news conference, assistant Jimmy Reeves — who also was a star on that 1998 team — slung the net around his neck.

“You look better in this, Coach,” Reeves said.

Judge had slayed the giant going for the three-peat inside Philly’s basketball cathedral. It had joined that 1998 team in winning a PCL title.

And, more important to their coach now part of both championships, those players have left their own legacy.

“This isn’t about ‘98, I do want to say that,” Roantree said. “I know there’s been a lot of build-up. It’s about these dudes right here.”