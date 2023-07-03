Former Lafayette basketball coach Fran O’Hanlon taking over at Cardinal O’Hara

A longtime member of Philadelphia’s basketball community, Fran O’Hanlon is getting back into the game.

Cardinal O’Hara High School principal Eileen Murphy announced Monday that O’Hanlon has been hired as boys’ basketball coach, returning him to the Catholic League.

O’Hanlon, 74, retired in 2022 after 27 seasons at the helm of Lafayette College, winning four Patriot League titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament three times. His career record at Lafayette was 361-433.

His Philadelphia hoops experience runs deep. As a player, O’Hanlon starred at St. Thomas More, and he still holds the Villanova record for assists in a game (16 against Toledo on Feb. 24, 1970).

O’Hanlon played with the Miami Floridians of the ABA for one season before taking his professional career overseas. Before he served as Fran Dunphy’s assistant at Penn, O’Hanlon coached Monsignor Bonner’s boys for three seasons.

“He has a proven track record and his experience both on and off the court will be a great addition for our basketball program,” Murphy said.