Westtown’s Jordyn Palmer wins second straight Pennsylvania Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year award

After helping lead the Westtown girls’ basketball team to its fourth consecutive Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship and fifth straight Friends League crown, Jordyn Palmer was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The sophomore standout, who scored 26 points in the state title victory over Friends’ Central on March 2, averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.1 blocks, and 2.6 steals for the 27-3 Moose.

Though just a sophomore, Palmer has played on Westtown’s varsity team for the last three years, starting when she was in eighth grade. That season was highlighted by a showdown against now-Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo’s Paul VI squad. Palmer had 31 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in the January 2023 overtime loss.

Last summer, Palmer played for Team USA at the FIBA U17 women’s World Cup in Mexico. She averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for Team USA, which won gold.

Palmer and her teammates will continue their season at the Chipotle Nationals, which is April 2-5 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind. Westtown will take on IMG Academy (17-4) in the semifinals of the girls’ tournament on April 4 (12:30 p.m., ESPNU).