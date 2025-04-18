La Salle High quarterback Gavin Sidwar commits to Missouri

La Salle College High School’s Gavin Sidwar announced his commitment to Missouri on Friday, becoming the third player in the Tigers’ class of 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback is considered a four-star prospect and held a number of scholarship offers from big programs, including Penn State, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, UCLA, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.

Sidwar initially committed to Rutgers in July, but reopened his recruitment in October, following a standout junior season.

Sidwar threw for 31 touchdowns and 2,747 yards this past year. He was named first-team All-Catholic League and set a single-season record for completion percentage (69%), completions (220), and passing yards.

He also led the Explorers to a 10-1 record, which included an Oct. 10 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep, a 35-34 thriller that took four overtimes to decide, and a Catholic League Red Division title.

La Salle was considered the No. 1 team in the state, but its season came to a close in a rematch with the Hawks in a PCL Class 6A playoff game on Nov. 9, which marked the Explorers’ lone loss of the season.

Sidwar is considered to have a rocket for an right arm. He also threw just five interceptions in the regular season and had one of his most dominant performances against Roman Catholic for the Red Division crown on Oct. 26, when he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

His commitment to Missouri comes after Sidwar visited campus on Thursday. He’ll join this year’s top-ranked quarterback in the state, Matt Zollers, who enrolled early with the Tigers. The Spring-Ford grad had his senior season cut short by ankle surgery, but is anticipated to make a full recovery.

The Tigers finished 10-3 and 5-3 in the SEC. They had impressive wins over Oklahoma and Mississippi State and capped their season with a bowl victory against Iowa.