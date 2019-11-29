Martin Luther King’s Tyrell Mims told everyone on his Twitter page to have Dec. 4 marked on their calendars. It appears to be the day the senior cornerback will make his college choice.
Mims’ tweet of the announcement is a graphic with a photo of himself and the seven schools that offered him scholarship.
Mims announced Thursday that Rhode Island was the latest school to extend an offer.
Mims could stay home and attend Villanova, which offered him a scholarship recently, or attend Morgan State, Yale, Monmouth, Robert Morris, or New Hampshire.
Mims announced he was the Public League’s Class 5A MVP with 35 tackles, five interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns for the Cougars.
Being on the offensive line can be a thankless job, but when Cherokee rushed for three touchdowns in a 35-18 victory over Kingsway to clinch the Central Group 5 title, credit needed to go to the guys up front.
Josh Toner is part of the Chiefs’ offensive line that had so much success in the final, and he has two scholarship offers to show for it.
Toner, who’s listed as 6-foot-3, 285 pounds and also plays defensive tackle, has offers from Temple and Massachusetts, which both came in May.
With Toner graduating in 2021, he’ll have his senior year to add to his resume.
Jamir Barnes became a part of history when his Cheltenham team knocked off Academy Park, 43-42, to win the District 1 Class 5A title for the first time in program history.
Barnes contributed a rushing touchdown in the historic win, and he has some scholarship offers to think about after the season.
The senior running back has five, according to his Twitter page.
Morgan State was the first school to offer Barnes a scholarship, in June 2018, followed by Army in January.
Barnes announced in June that Wagner, Albany, and Monmouth extended offers.
Barnes will look to build his resume when Cheltenham takes on Cocalico on Friday at Hersheypark Stadium in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals.
West Catholic’s Shakur Smalls says in his Twitter bio that he’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety or cornerback. The senior also announced on his Twitter page that his recruitment is still “100 percent open.”
Smalls has fielded scholarship offers this month from Rhode Island, Saint Francis, Sacred Heart, and Duquesne.
Lansdale Catholic’s Danny Dutkiewicz has the credentials of an elite high school athlete.
The 6-0, 210 pound senior running back was the Catholic League MVP and rushed for 1,260 yards with 17 touchdowns, according to his Twitter page.
Dutkiewicz had nothing to show for his efforts until Virginia Military Institute came calling.
Dutkiewicz announced last week that VMI offered his first scholarship.