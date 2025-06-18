How will local high school football and basketball recruits be impacted by the House settlement approval?

When Dereck Lively II was entering his senior year at Westtown School, he had a choice to either play his final year of high school ball with Overtime Elite and get paid or stay at the West Chester boarding school.

Seth Berger, Westtown’s coach, told Lively that he would support whichever decision Lively made. He was then the nation’s top recruit in the 2022 class. What he needed to consider, though, is if it was going to help his development for a future NBA career.

“Whatever amount of money Overtime Elite would pay him was not nearly as significant if he could not turn into the best player he could be in the NBA,” Berger said. “He would make hundreds of millions more if he developed better in his senior year of high school, so he ultimately decided to stay at Westtown.”

Lively, now with the Dallas Mavericks, was drafted 12th overall in 2023 after playing one season at Duke. Berger said every athlete is different and it’s rare to be a one-and-done lottery selection, like Lively, but this is what recruits have to consider when deciding on their future college programs and getting paid to play.

“There’s not one right answer for any kid,” Berger said. “But if your goal is to have a professional career, you should always be choosing a program that’s going to help you be the best player.”

Following the NCAA v. House settlement approval, colleges are allowed up to $20.5 million a year in direct revenue sharing with their athletes, while also paying a total of $2.8 billion for backdated NIL payments to athletes who competed between 2016 and 2024.

But as the landscape turns more into a professional model, high school football and basketball recruits who are looking to extend their athletic career to the next level will be impacted differently. Here’s how:

Scholarship and roster limits

The biggest impact high schoolers will face due to the settlement’s approval is roster limits, which will replace scholarships.

Football programs will be limited to 105 players, while men’s and women’s basketball programs will be capped at 15 players. Prior to the settlement, about 120 members made up football rosters, with 85 scholarship players. A men’s basketball team had about 17 total players with 13 scholarships offered.

The settlement has made athletes basically a free agent each year and schools will likely turn to the transfer portal first to fill their roster needs.

“You’re comparing a 17- or 18-year-old, maybe not quite as developed young man to a 21-year-old man, who has a little bit of experience, in the portal,” said David Gueriera, Malvern Prep’s football coach. “They’re making decisions really based off of that.”

However, the possible downside to turning to the portal, Gueriera said, is that it will cost a school more money to pay for a transfer rather than an incoming freshman, but opportunities for high school recruits will start to diminish at the Division I level, as walk-on and partial scholarships will no longer be an option.

“The top 10-percenters, they’re going to be fine. They are the kids who have a lot of potential,” he added. “But it’s those kids who prior to the limits, maybe had an opportunity to get on as a walk-on. Those kids are now kind of going down a level and going to FCS.”

There will likely be an influx of talented high schoolers who will play in lower divisions or mid-major conferences, which could improve the competition at those levels.

Berger believes in basketball, this could create more of a European style of play, where there are different divisions. Players will move up and down every single year based on how they perform.

“I could be a low-major Division I kid and I might start in Division II or juco, potentially Division III, and play well and move up,” Berger said. “Then if I play really well at D-II, I can move up to the MAC, then I get to move up to the A-10.”

Trickle-down effect

The trickle-down effect doesn’t necessarily mean high school athletics will be a similar model to college, where schools can pay their athletes to play for them — most high school basketball and football programs don’t generate enough cash flow to do that, but it’s not out of the question.

Where there has been a trickle-down is the concept of the transfer portal and NIL.

For years, local athletes have opted to play for a private school rather than their public school — whether for academic opportunities or better competition. Now, more recruits are deciding to switch schools in the area or transfer out to another powerhouse in a different state.

This stems from prospects, especially nationally ranked recruits, wanting to get the most out of their development and to be recognized by college coaches.

Now, money will play a factor in their decision, and Gueriera says recruits will need to make their college commitment sooner. When football recruits take their official visit to a school, that’s when they find out how much they’re going to get paid. Usually, they’ll look to make their commitment shortly after.

“I have multiple players who have already committed because this is all sped up,” he added. “We want to make sure that we commit so we have that opportunity before it gets taken away, either by somebody overcommitting or a transfer portal guy that may come in and take that spot. So we’ve adjusted with the times and sped up our decision-making process.”

In the end, what it comes down to, Berger said, is a recruit’s priorities.

“If your goal is to extend your career as long as you can and play into your 30s after college, choose a college program that will help you develop and improve as a player in your first year, as opposed to one that’s going to pay you the most or has the sexiest name on the front,” he said. “Every answer is different for every kid. Some kids should go to the highest level because they need the challenge and they need to see what that level is all about. And some kids should be going to a lower level because they want to get the ball as much as they can, and they will be unhappy at a higher level.

“The overriding thing here is that everyone now accepts that kids can get paid. That‘s the most important thing, there’s no sideways glances, and they should get paid. Good for the NCAA to recognize that.”