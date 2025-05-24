Penn Charter’s Jake West and Perkiomen Valley’s Grace Galbavy named Mr. and Miss Basketball

Penn Charter’s Jake West and Perkiomen Valley’s Grace Galbavy were named Mr. and Miss Basketball Saturday, an award that recognizes the best high school player in Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-3 West played his first two years of high school hoops in the Catholic League with Archbishop Carroll. He transferred to Penn Charter for his junior and senior seasons.

Advertisement

The combo guard led Penn Charter to an Inter-Ac title behind a 10-0 record this season, which marked the program’s first unbeaten record in the Inter-Ac in over two decades.

» READ MORE: Next up for Penn Charter’s Jake West, the basketball and social media star? NIL monetization and Northwestern

West, who’s heading to Northwestern, was named the Inter-Ac League Most Valuable Player. He’s also a two-time All-League selection.

Galbavy, a 6-1 forward, was named all Suburban Player of the Year. She led Perkiomen (28-3) to its first girls’ basketball state title this year.

The Wake Forest pledge transferred into the Vikings’ program as a sophomore and was a dominant force. She broke the all-time girls scoring record in the Athletic Pioneer conference and finished with 1,869 career points.