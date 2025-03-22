Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea enters transfer portal after freshman season at Miami

Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea, one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2024, announced Friday that he plans to enter the transfer portal following his first year at Miami.

The guard, who was the No. 1 player in the state, a McDonald’s All American, and Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, averaged 7.1 points, 1.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in 31 games with 16 starts. He averaged 18.9 minutes.

At Wood, the 6-foot-5 Bethea was known for his for his long-range shooting and ability to score in bunches. During his senior year, he was the Catholic League’s leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points. He also contributed off the bench his freshman season in 2021, when the Vikings captured their second PCL crown in school history.

Bethea shot 36.8% from the field and made 30 of 92 three pointers for a Hurricanes team that finished 7-24 overall and 3-17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

The former five-star prospect, who was ranked No. 10 in the nation by ESPN, was considered Miami’s highest-rated prospect in program history.