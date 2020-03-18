Coatesville senior Jhamir Brickus, the Red Raiders’ all-time leading scorer, has committed to La Salle on a basketball scholarship.
The 5-foot-10 Brickus, a dynamic guard, made the announcement on his Instagram page.
“Some said I was too small, others said I was too laid back, this team respected my game the way I bring it,” Brickus wrote. "I’m blessed to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at La Salle University.
“I want to thank everyone for their love and support throughout my high school career in Coatesville. It was all love. Go Explorers.”
Brickus became Coatesville’s all-time leading scorer in January, passing the mark of 2,271 points set in 2001 by John Allen, who later starred at Seton Hall.
Brickus finished his career with 2,531 points, per research by sports historian Chuck Langerman.
Brickus led Coatesville to a 20-8 record this season. The Red Raiders tied West Chester East for first place in the Ches-Mont League National Division title during the regular season. Coatesville’s season ended with a 81-75 loss to Roman Catholic on March 7 in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament.
Brickus scored 26 points in his final game, including 19 in a frantic, fourth-quarter rally that brought the Red Raiders to a brink of an upset of the Cahillites.