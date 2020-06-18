Roman Catholic basketball star Justice Williams has announced his intention to transfer to Montverde Academy in Florida.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 guard and first-team All-Catholic League choice as a sophomore this past season, follows former teammate Jalen Duren to the prep school.
The 6-9 Duren announced in April that he was transferring to Montverde after two seasons at Roman.
“First of all, I would like to thank all of my teachers, Coach Matt Griffin and the coaching staff at RC for their guidance, support and motivation for my past two years at Roman Catholic,” Williams said in an Instagram post. “I would also like to announce that I will be transferring to Montverde Academy to complete my high school academic experience.”
The springy Williams, an athletic slasher who can finish at the rim, score from distance and distribute, is regarded as one of the top players in the country in the class of 2022. Along with Duren, he was invited to participate in USA Basketball’s junior national team camps last summer in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Williams averaged 18.5 points as Roman went 18-10 and reached the final of the Catholic League playoffs, losing to Neumann Goretti at the Palestra.
The Cahillites had advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A tournament before play was suspended and then canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams played his best in big games last season, scoring 32 points in a double-overtime loss to Archbishop Wood and 25 in a rematch victory over the Vikings in the league semifinals. He scored 16 or more in every one of Roman Catholic’s final 14 games, 11 times surpassing the 20-point mark.
Montverde, which is located about 20 miles from Orlando, is a national powerhouse program that has produced players such as the 76ers’ Ben Simmons. This past season, Montverde was 25-0 and No. 1 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.
“I will take with me the core principles that have been instilled in me from RC to advance my continued growth and development at Montverde Academy,” Williams said.