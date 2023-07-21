Skip to content
Bonner’s Kevin McGonigle signs with the Detroit Tigers

McGonigle, the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP, has chosen to turn pro after he had signed with Auburn.

Bonner-Prendergast shortstop Kevin McGonigle high-fives teammates during a game against Roman Catholic at the Bonner-Prendergast baseball field in Drexel Hill, Pa. on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Bonner-Prendie graduate Kevin McGonigle signed with the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The shortstop had signed a national letter of intent to play for Auburn, but a college baseball journey looked unlikely after he was selected in the first round, 37th overall, by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB draft.

» READ MORE: Delco’s Kevin McGonigle models his game after Chase Utley

McGonigle earned Gatorade’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year and Catholic League MVP honors while helping Bonner to a 17-8 season and a PIAA Class 5A semifinal appearance, where the Friars fell, 9-3, to Shaler High School of Allegheny County.

The Tigers’ scouting director referred to McGonigle as one of the best pure high school hitters in the class. The left-handed hitter struck out twice in 25 games during his senior year. He batted .530 with eight doubles, four triples, six homers, and 22 RBIs.

