Kiyomi McMiller transfers to Penn State after her freshman hoops season at Rutgers

After one basketball season at Rutgers, star guard Kiyomi McMiller announced her commitment to Penn State on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor with her family.

The 5-foot-8 McMiller, who graduated from Life Center Academy in Burlington County, played her freshman season at Rutgers, where she started in 19 of 21 games, averaging 30.2 minutes, 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. She scored a career-high 33 points against Nebraska on Jan. 12.

The Scarlet Knights finished 13-20 (3-15 in the Big Ten) after McMiller missed their last six regular-season games and the conference tournament. She was benched ahead of Rutgers’ matchup with Southern California on Jan. 5, reportedly after a locker room altercation with a teammate. Her last appearance on the court came on Feb. 6 against Indiana.

The Silver Spring, Md., native is Penn State’s first transfer pledge. She’ll join Audenried senior Shayla Smith, the city’s all-time scoring leader in girls’ and boys’ basketball, in the fall.

The Nittany Lions are looking to turn around the program after finishing 10-19 and 1-17 in the Big Ten this season.