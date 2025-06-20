La Salle offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh commits to Notre Dame

La Salle College High School’s Grayson McKeogh intends to join Notre Dame next season, he told On3.com on Wednesday.

The four-star offensive tackle had initially set his commitment date for July 1 and was deciding between the Fighting Irish, Penn State and Texas. He officially visited South Bend and Happy Valley this past month.

He’s ranked No.14 in the state and No. 31 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 by 247Sports.

McKeogh played offensive tackle for the first time last year and quickly became one of the nation’s best at the position. He lined up at tight end as a freshman, then moved to defensive end his sophomore year.

During the 2024-25 season, McKeogh, who is teammates with two-way star Joey O’Brien, ranked No. 30 in the nation, and quarterback Gavin Sidwar (committed to Missouri), led the Explorers to a 10-1 finish in coach Brett Gordon’s first season.

La Salle’s only loss came against St. Joe’s Prep in the Catholic League 6A championship, which ended its season and a chance at a state title.

Notre Dame, which made a college football national championship appearance in January, currently has 17 pledges in its 2026 recruiting class.