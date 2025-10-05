La Salle dominates St. Joe’s Prep in ‘extraordinary environment’ under the bright lights of Franklin Field

La Salle College High School dominated its heated rival, St. Joseph’s Prep, the three-time defending PIAA Class 6A champion, under the bright lights at Franklin Field on Saturday.

The Explorers (5-1, 1-1 Catholic League Red) were quick to handle business, taking a 17-0 lead into halftime and surviving a trio of second-half touchdowns from Hawks receiver Jett Harrison. La Salle held on to win, 31-20, in front of 10,000 fans, avenging its loss to the Hawks in last year’s Catholic League 6A championship.

After the Prep (2-3, 1-1) won 15 of the last 17 matchups in the rivalry, the La Salle community was more than grateful to see its team come out on top, especially after a deflating 39-36 loss to Roman Catholic last week.

“Today was probably the best game that I’ve been a part of in this four-year process at La Salle,” said Brian McKeogh, the father of La Salle left tackle and Notre Dame recruit Grayson McKeogh. “... I am a La Salle fan for the rest of my life.”

After the final whistle, Explorers quarterback Gavin Sidwar expressed how special the fans have been — all while the student section roared in the background.

“They show out, that’s what makes La Salle great, is how they support each other and the team,” said Sidwar, who is committed to Missouri. “It means the world to us, to me, our players, our coaches. All the alumni who came out, thank you to you all. You all are the reason this school goes.”

Before the storm

Before a single down was played, La Salle had a numbers advantage in the stands.

“Look at this crowd … there’s no one here yet [for the Prep],” La Salle senior Michael Bosniac said 30 minutes before kickoff. “... We show up for our brothers on the field.”

Despite being outnumbered, Hawks fans didn’t back down when questioned about what they expected to see on the field. Charlie Fitzpatrick, a third-generation attendee of the Prep and member of the graduating class of ’65, expected nothing less than excellence.

“I can’t wait to beat them,” Fitzpatrick said. “ … They beat us in the first game last year, and then we beat them in the championship. I don’t think we’re going to let that happen today.”

Silencing the crowd

As the captains on each team walked away from the coin toss, the entire La Salle team ran onto the field in support while the Hawks watched from the sideline.

Following failed drives from both offenses, La Salle’s two-way star and Notre Dame recruit Joey O’Brien opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown reception.

To the La Salle faithful, O’Brien isn’t just a player but family.

“For Joey, I’ve supported him since he was a little boy,” Christina Kingkiner, a family friend of O’Brien, said after the game. “He’s one of the best, but bigger than that, he’s humble and kind, and a great person.”

Sidwar connected with sophomore Owen Johnson on a TD pass to increase the lead to 14-0.

As La Salle’s student section chanted, “We can’t hear you!” to the Prep sideline, two-way star Jimmy Mahoney picked off a deflected ball from Prep quarterback Charlie Foulke to set up Chris Heck’s 32-yard field goal before the half.

“The student section is doing it,” St. Joe’s Prep senior Shane McAndrews said at the break. “[The players] need to respond to us.”

Going down swinging

The Hawks forced a punt and immediately scored on a slant route to sophomore Harrison, the son of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the brother of Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison scored all three of the Prep’s touchdowns in the game, giving the Prep faithful their first reason to cheer all night.

However, La Salle countered with touchdowns from Mahoney and O’Brien to maintain the lead. Senior linebacker Colton McAleer forced and recovered a fumble late in the fourth quarter to seal it.

“It’s extremely exciting, great feeling, La Salle played great,” said Chris Fandozzi, father of La Salle defensive end Ryan Fandozzi. “Extraordinary environment, great stadium. … La Salle has the best alumni association, best fans, and families.”

Up next

La Salle will face Bonner-Prendergast on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Prep will look to rebound Friday at 7 p.m. against Roman Catholic.