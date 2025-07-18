Lower Merion U19 boys ‘stuck together’ and earned the soccer club’s first national title

Charlie Dodds has been coaching the same team at Lower Merion Soccer Club since the 2015-16 season. They call themselves “the 007s” because the majority of them were born in 2007.

Over the years, the now U19 team has had its ups and downs, but this past season was historic. On July 14, Lower Merion won a U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup, marking the first national title in club history.

“[Assistant coach Matt Kane] and I just looked at each other and said, ‘We did it,’” Dodds said. “You know, to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, and the ones who have been with us the whole time. This is something these kids are never going to forget.”

After earning a regional and state championship, Lower Merion beat Spartans FC Havasu, 1-0, in Tampa, Fla., for a national crown. Midfielder/forward Funsia Donzo, a rising senior at the Phelps School, scored the game-winning goal.

The club has been home to “the 007s” since they were eight or nine years old. Dodds said some of his players struggled to have success on high-level travel teams and enjoyed the positive environment of LMSC.

“For years they didn’t get respect and they didn’t have success,” Dodds said. “Too many people measure success on wins and losses, that’s the way youth sports are moving, if you’re not winning, people want to leave. Success is the kid becoming a well rounded child.”

Defender Cooper Lechtman, a recent Harriton High School graduate, can attest to this.

He played for Dodds in elementary school, before leaving to play for another team, which had a different culture, he said, he missed the community that Dodds cultivated, so he came back to play for LMCS.

“We’ve built this culture through Charlie and through the players that he’s brought in,” Lechtman said. “He’s finding guys that fit in an inclusive culture that really pushed the team. I mean, some of the guys that I won nationals with, I’ve been playing with for six, seven, eight years now at this point, so it’s a very big emphasis on a team.”

Dodds and Kane believe LMSC is unique because they want what’s best for their players, even if that means moving to a different club better suited for their play style and aspirations, like what Lechtman tried out.

“We’ve always tried to put kids in front of the team,” Kane said. “That might sound a little backwards for a team that just won a national title, but we’ve tried to put kids first, even if that meant that they should leave our team.”

For those that had stayed, the coaches tried to instill a brotherhood and remind each other that there isn’t just one way to play college soccer, if that is their goal.

“What we’ve built over the years has been that it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Dodds said, adding that a player doesn’t have to be on the best travel team to get recruited.

The coaching staff credits the players, parents, and LMSC faculty for helping create the community that ultimately led to this season’s success.

“It felt like a very fitting and well deserved ending to a group of players, a group of coaches, a group of parents that stuck together and eventually brought themselves to where they deserve to be,” Lechtman said.

Graham Costello, who is Dodds’ stepgrandson and a rising senior at the Haverford School, joined the team in the spring after playing goalkeeper for a game in January. He says getting acclimated to the group was easy, despite the rest of the players knowing each other for years.

“I joined the group knowing that I wanted to work hard, and I knew that as long as I put the work in and showed that I actually cared about making a good run that they would open up to me,” Costello said. “All the guys don’t care if you mess up. They just want the best for all of us.”

“We’re like brothers on and off the field,” added Donzo. “We have a great connection. It’s changed my perspective about friendship and how far you can go in life having people around you that support you.”

As for what clicked this season to get to the largest stage, Kane said after his team lost in the state semifinal two years ago, and then lost in overtime in the state final last season, the team were looking for redemption. It was also their last chance for a title as many members are moving on to college this upcoming fall.

“There’s a new level of competition on the team,” Kane said. “There’s a new commitment to work. Winning is the byproduct of all those intangibles. The culture, which by the way of definition for Charlie and I, culture is just the real world expression of our values. So we really value relationships. We value being honest with each other, even if it hurts. We value follow through. We value players playing the game, and not coaches playing the game. Those things have evolved.”