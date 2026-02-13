Mani Sajid takes ‘no off days.’ Now he’s etched his name in Plymouth Whitemarsh hoops history.

In 35 years of coaching basketball at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Jim Donofrio had to convince one player to take a day off.

That is Mani Sajid, now a 6-foot-4 senior shooting guard, who’s powered by an intense work ethic.

His resume can attest to it. He led the Colonials to an 18-4 record and the top seed in the District 1 Class 6A tournament. Plymouth Whitemarsh will host the winner of Friday’s game between Downingtown West and Central Bucks East on Tuesday.

Sajid also became Plymouth Whitemarsh’s all-time leading scorer, finishing with 1,686 points in the regular season, and is committed to play at Towson, where he will enroll early.

Donofrio said the coaches there will be lucky if they can get Sajid out of the gym.

“His natural work ethic is as high as any kid I’ve coached in 35 years,” Donofrio said. “His work ethic and drive is at that special level.”

Sajid recognizes that becoming the program’s all-time scoring leader is a great achievement, but he also wants to experience postseason success. The Colonials reached the district final last season, where they fell to Conestoga in overtime.

“I did have a chance for the scoring record, but that wasn’t my main goal,” Sajid said. “That just came as we played. [We are] just trying to win everything. Districts and state titles are our main goal as a team and the main goal for me.”

Plymouth Whitemarsh’s postseason did not start off as anticipated. The Colonials were upset, 45-43, by rival Upper Dublin in the semifinals of the Suburban One League tournament. But the Colonials were still the top-seeded team in the District 1 Class 6A bracket when it was revealed last Sunday.

The right ingredients

Chuck Moore Jr., an assistant with Plymouth Whitemarsh, has known Sajid since he was a middle schooler. Moore was a 1,500-point scorer at Plymouth Whitemarsh and graduated with Sajid’s father, Ayyaz, in 1997.

Moore, who runs an AAU program with his younger brother and Penn assistant Ronald Moore, would see Sajid’s father at tournaments and showcases. Every time the old classmates met, Ayyaz would try to convince Moore to train his son. Moore finally agreed the third time Ayyaz asked and arranged a session with Sajid at the Plymouth Whitemarsh gym.

“Right away, you could see the skill set,” Moore said. “He was already a long, lanky kid with long arms.”

He developed quickly in a year. By the time Sajid finished his eighth grade season and was entering high school, Moore knew his spot on PW’s scoring leader board was in jeopardy.

“I said, ‘Yeah, he’s going to be the all-time leading scorer one day,’” Moore said. “I could see it in him at that early age.”

Donofrio confirmed that his assistant called Sajid’s ascent to the top.

“Chuck Moore, he predicted it when [Sajid] was a freshman,” Donofrio said. “He goes, ‘That’s the all-time leading scorer.’ I remember him saying it. Mani had the right stuff. He had the right ingredients.”

No time off

Those ingredients — a long, lanky frame and a natural shooting ability — do not guarantee success. They need to be combined with a solid work ethic. Sajid’s coaches say that the senior has that in abundance.

When Donofrio told Sajid to take a day off during the offseason, he ignored his coach’s order.

“I had to call his dad up a couple of summers ago and say, ‘He has to take a day off,” Donofrio said. “I said, ‘Please, take Sunday.’ It was in the summer time. And then I find out, not only did he not take Sunday off, he worked out twice that day.”

Sajid likes being in the gym as much as possible, something that should benefit him as he transitions to Towson.

“It’s hard to get me out of the gym, man,” Sajid said. “I’m a guy that likes to go seven days a week, especially in the offseason. There really are no off days.”

After last season’s run to the district final, Donofrio challenged Sajid to share the ball with his teammates more effectively.

“You’re going to score 26 points the hard way or the easy way,” Donofrio recalled. “If you get rid of the ball, you’re still scoring 26 points, only we’re going to win a lot more.”

It took Sajid some time to accept that piece of coaching, but once he did, he began to develop his skills as a passer. It’s benefited the Colonials, who finished the season as the top team in District 1 6A.

“I think I just grew up more as a player, grew up more as a person,” Sajid said. “Just being able to trust those guys. I know that they always have my back and I always have their backs. I trust them a lot.”

Transition to Towson

After emerging as a contributing piece for the Colonials as a sophomore, Sajid started to draw some attention from colleges. He fielded offers from Albany, St. Joe’s, Temple, La Salle, East Carolina, Bryant, Penn State, and Towson before committing in July to play for the Tigers.

Sajid said he chose Towson for its coaching staff.

“They’ve just been really consistent,” he said. “They’ve been a great coaching staff. They hit me up often and always check up on me, and that’s what I like.”

Sajid, a three-star recruit, is the highest-ranked player of three signees in the Tigers’ class of 2026. Towson’s 2026 class also includes Neumann Goretti guard Stephon Ashley-Wright, the younger brother of BYU guard Robert Wright III.

Sajid hopes to see minutes early on at Towson, which competes in the Coastal Athletic Association.

“That is my goal, to step on there freshman year and play,” Sajid said. “But I’ve got to work for that spot.”

Donofrio believes the most crucial part of Sajid’s college development is adding weight. He weighs about 170 pounds and will need to put on muscle to keep up with other college players, especially on defense.

“He’s going to have to want to get more physical,” Donofrio said. “That’s his next challenge for this summer, into the fall. And he loves the weight room now, and he loves strength training and agility, conditioning. Hopefully he still loves Franzone’s pizza, because he should eat a lot of that to get about eight to 10 more pounds on him.”

Though, his coach isn’t worried. Donofrio said Sajid could be a major talent at the next level.

“It would not surprise me at all if, by the end of his first college season, a lot of coaches are punching themselves in the head,” Donofrio said. “I’ve coached a lot of talented guys, and trust me, the ceiling on him has got a ways to go.”