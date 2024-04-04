Spring-Ford junior quarterback Matt Zollers commits to Missouri

Spring-Ford junior Matt Zollers committed to Missouri on Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the school’s Royersford campus.

The 6-foot-4 four-star quarterback, considered the state’s top recruit by many, had narrowed his choices to Penn State, Pittsburgh, Missouri, and Georgia.

Ultimately, Zollers, who threw for 37 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards last season, said that Missouri felt like the best “fit.”

“Basically, I just felt most comfortable there,” Zollers told the media during the event. “My number-one priority was finding who I connected best with, both players and coaches, and I feel like it was best there.”

Zollers said he made the decision earlier Thursday morning, adding that he had gone back and forth between all four of his suitors.

When asked, Zollers said he was intrigued by Penn State and the opportunity to attend college close to home, but said Missouri ultimately was the best fit.

Zollers’ recruitment ignited last season after a seven-touchdown performance (six passing, one rushing) in an early-season victory against Cumberland Valley. He later led the Rams to the Pioneer Athletic Conference title game, where they fell, 28-27, to Pope John Paul II.