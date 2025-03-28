Imhotep’s Ahmad Nowell to enter transfer portal after freshman season at UConn

Former Imhotep Charter standout Ahmad Nowell, one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2024, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after his freshman season at Connecticut.

The 6-foot guard, who was ranked by 247Sports as No. 3 in the state and No. 33 in the nation, played sparingly this season. He appeared in 18 of 35 games, averaging 6.6 minutes and 1.5 points off the bench for UConn. He played a season-high 18 minutes against Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 30, where he also posted a season-high five points and five assists.

Nowell was a three-time state champion with the Panthers. As a senior, he led all scorers with 20 points against District 7′s Franklin Regional in the state final and was named PIAA Class 5A Player of the Year. He helped lead Imhotep to a 29-3 record.

No. 8 seed UConn, the defending NCAA champion, was hoping to make history and earn its third straight national title this season but was were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by No. 1 seed Florida on March 23. It was an up-and-down year for Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who finished 24-11 and 14-6 in the Big East.

Nowell is the second player on UConn’s roster to share their intent to transfer. On Thursday, fellow freshman Isaiah Abraham announced that he’ll be looking for a new college program.

But for Hurley, the news might not come as a surprise. On March 16, Hurley said in an interview with 60 Minutes that “50% of my roster or more is at least considering going in the portal, if not already know what school they’re going to.”