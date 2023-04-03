Robert Wright III transfers to basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy

Former Neumann Goretti guard Robert Wright III announced on Monday that he’ll finish his high school playing career at Montverde Academy, a private school in Florida.

The basketball powerhouse, which finished 23-3 this season, has produced numerous players who have gone on to the college and professional level, including two locals in Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren and LSU’s Justice Williams, both of whom attended Roman Catholic. Sixers star Joel Embiid even played a season with the Eagles before transferring to the Rock School in Alachua County, Fla.

The Baylor signee, who’s 247Sports No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in the class of 2024, was the focal point of the Saints’ offense, averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this season. He surpassed 1,000 points, totaling 1,213, and had a season-high 43 points against Overbrook High School.

The 6-foot junior has also built national recognition, being named the state’s Gatorade boys’ basketball player of the year. Wright recently took part in a USA Basketball minicamp. He helped Neumann Goretti to a 26-4 season, while facing two tough loses in the PIAA 4A final and Catholic League championship.

With Saints coach Carl Arrigale already graduating four seniors, most importantly forward Sultan Adewale and guard Bruce Smith, who’s committed to Peru State College, there will be large roles to fill in the starting five.

