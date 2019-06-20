Duke junior lefthander Adam Laskey, a graduate of Haddon Heights, has signed with the Chicago Cubs. A 19th round draft choice, Laskey said he has signed for a $125,000 bonus. The Cubs will also pay for the rest of his education. Laskey said he is about a semester away from earning his degree.
“It’s a relief to get this done and I am excited to be part of the Cubs organization,” Laskey said by phone. “I thought this was the best decision to begin my professional career.”
Laskey would have been drafted much higher but he was limited to six games this season due to shoulder soreness. He is currently going through physical therapy.
Last summer Laskey raised his stock by going 5-0 with a 1.18 ERA for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod League.
He last pitched for Duke on April 23, throwing four scoreless innings and earning the win against North Carolina Central.
Laskey was also drafted out of high school, selected on the 31st round by the San Francisco Giants. As a senior at Haddon Heights, he was a first-team Inquirer all-South Jersey selection as a utility player after going 5-0 with a 1.68 ERA and also batting.507 with nine doubles.