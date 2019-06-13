Here is The Inquirer’s All-South Jersey baseball team.
P: Eli Atiya, senior, Cherry Hill West: He was 10-0 with an 0.63 ERA and 88 strikeouts.
P: Jackson Balzan, senior, Shawnee: He was 6-1 with an 0.96 ERA with 55 strikeouts.
P: Dylan Heine, senior, Haddonfield: He was 9-1 with an 0.79 ERA with 74 strikeouts and seven walks.
P: Jayson Hoopes, senior, St. Augustine: He was 6-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 65 strikeouts.
P: Matt Orlando, senior, Bishop Eustace: He was 6-1 with a 0.91 ERA and 57 strikeouts.
C: Cade Hunter, senior, Lenape: He batted .463 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
C: Staus Pokrovsky, senior, Schalick: He batted .559 with 10 home runs.
IF: Chris Brown, senior, Haddonfield: He batted .536 with 27 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.
IF: Connor Coolahan, senior, Shawnee: He batted .350 and excelled on defense.
IF: Luke Lesch, senior, Gloucester Catholic: He batted .455 with 32 RBIs and hit a home run in the state final.
IF: Lillo Paxia, senior, Gloucester Catholic: He batted .508 with 32 RBIs.
IF: Alec Rodriguez, senior, Cherry Hill East: He batted .472 with seven doubles.
OF: Dylan Maria, senior, Highland: He batted .507 and led South Jersey with 11 home runs.
OF: R.J. Moten, junior, Delran: He batted .507 with 12 extra-base hits.
OF: Robbie Petracci, senior, Egg Harbor Township: He batted .464 with 10 doubles and 32 RBIs.
OF: Scott Shaw, senior, Cherry Hill West: He batted .470 with 32 RBIs, 31 walks and 14 extra-base hits.
Utility: Brandon Lashley, senior, Ocean City: He batted .451 and was 6-1 on the mound with an 0.74 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
Utility: Mike Shannon, senior, Triton: He batted .427 and was 9-0 on the mound with an 0.95 ERA.
DH: Jake Andrey, senior, Kings Christian: He batted .519 with 48 RBIs.
DH: Noah Putney, junior, Glassboro: He batted .430 with 40 hits and 34 RBIs.
P: Cole Boyan, junior, Eastern
P: Alex Margot, senior, Collingswood
P: Brian McMonagle, senior, Moorestown
P: Steve Restuccio, senior, Hammonton
P: Anthony Solometo, sophomore, Gloucester Catholic
C: Jake Guglielmi, senior, Buena
C: Nick Koehn, senior, Bishop Eustace
IF: Erv Bogan, senior, Vineland
IF: Roberto Bonifacio, senior, Pennsauken
IF: Tyler Cannon, senior, Gloucester Catholic
IF: Kenny Levari, junior, St. Augustine
IF: Sean Szestowicki, senior, Kingsway
OF: Elijah Dickerson, senior, Rancocas Valley
OF: Kevin Foreman, junior, St. Augustine
OF: Johnny Piacentino, senior, Bishop Eustace
OF: Nick Squazzo, senior, Haddon Township
Utility: Sam Daggers, senior, Absegami
Utility: Jack Murphy, senior, West Deptford
DH: Dylan Wood, senior, Bordentown
DH: R.J. Mason, junior, West Deptford