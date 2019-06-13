Here is The Inquirer’s All-South Jersey baseball team.

First Team

Related stories

P: Eli Atiya, senior, Cherry Hill West: He was 10-0 with an 0.63 ERA and 88 strikeouts.

Shawnee's Jackson Balzan was the winning pitcher in the Diamond Classic title game.
Shawnee's Jackson Balzan was the winning pitcher in the Diamond Classic title game.

P: Jackson Balzan, senior, Shawnee: He was 6-1 with an 0.96 ERA with 55 strikeouts.

P: Dylan Heine, senior, Haddonfield: He was 9-1 with an 0.79 ERA with 74 strikeouts and seven walks.

Haddonfield's Dylan Heine might have unfurled the best-pitched game of the South Jersey season, a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout of Cherry Hill West in the Diamond Classic.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Haddonfield's Dylan Heine might have unfurled the best-pitched game of the South Jersey season, a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 7-0 shutout of Cherry Hill West in the Diamond Classic.

P: Jayson Hoopes, senior, St. Augustine: He was 6-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

P: Matt Orlando, senior, Bishop Eustace: He was 6-1 with a 0.91 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

C: Cade Hunter, senior, Lenape: He batted .463 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.

C: Staus Pokrovsky, senior, Schalick: He batted .559 with 10 home runs.

Haddonfield senior Chris Brown batted .536 and also was a top pitcher for the Bulldogs.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Haddonfield senior Chris Brown batted .536 and also was a top pitcher for the Bulldogs.

IF: Chris Brown, senior, Haddonfield: He batted .536 with 27 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits.

Shawnee senior shortstop Connor Coolahan (making tag) is a La Salle recruit.
JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Shawnee senior shortstop Connor Coolahan (making tag) is a La Salle recruit.

IF: Connor Coolahan, senior, Shawnee: He batted .350 and excelled on defense.

IF: Luke Lesch, senior, Gloucester Catholic: He batted .455 with 32 RBIs and hit a home run in the state final.

IF: Lillo Paxia, senior, Gloucester Catholic: He batted .508 with 32 RBIs.

Gloucester Catholic senior Lillo Paxia is a Florida State recruit.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Gloucester Catholic senior Lillo Paxia is a Florida State recruit.

IF: Alec Rodriguez, senior, Cherry Hill East: He batted .472 with seven doubles.

OF: Dylan Maria, senior, Highland: He batted .507 and led South Jersey with 11 home runs.

OF: R.J. Moten, junior, Delran: He batted .507 with 12 extra-base hits.

OF: Robbie Petracci, senior, Egg Harbor Township: He batted .464 with 10 doubles and 32 RBIs.

Scott Shaw (center, sunglasses) celebrates with teammates after Cherry Hill West won the South Jersey Group 3 title.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Scott Shaw (center, sunglasses) celebrates with teammates after Cherry Hill West won the South Jersey Group 3 title.

OF: Scott Shaw, senior, Cherry Hill West: He batted .470 with 32 RBIs, 31 walks and 14 extra-base hits.

Utility: Brandon Lashley, senior, Ocean City: He batted .451 and was 6-1 on the mound with an 0.74 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

Utility: Mike Shannon, senior, Triton: He batted .427 and was 9-0 on the mound with an 0.95 ERA.

DH: Jake Andrey, senior, Kings Christian: He batted .519 with 48 RBIs.

DH: Noah Putney, junior, Glassboro: He batted .430 with 40 hits and 34 RBIs.

Second team

P: Cole Boyan, junior, Eastern

P: Alex Margot, senior, Collingswood

P: Brian McMonagle, senior, Moorestown

P: Steve Restuccio, senior, Hammonton

Just a sophomore, Gloucester Catholic's Anthony Solometo already has been the starting pitcher in two state championship games.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Just a sophomore, Gloucester Catholic's Anthony Solometo already has been the starting pitcher in two state championship games.

P: Anthony Solometo, sophomore, Gloucester Catholic

C: Jake Guglielmi, senior, Buena

C: Nick Koehn, senior, Bishop Eustace

IF: Erv Bogan, senior, Vineland

IF: Roberto Bonifacio, senior, Pennsauken

Gloucester Catholic senior Tyler Cannon is an Iona recruit.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Gloucester Catholic senior Tyler Cannon is an Iona recruit.

IF: Tyler Cannon, senior, Gloucester Catholic

IF: Kenny Levari, junior, St. Augustine

IF: Sean Szestowicki, senior, Kingsway

OF: Elijah Dickerson, senior, Rancocas Valley

OF: Kevin Foreman, junior, St. Augustine

OF: Johnny Piacentino, senior, Bishop Eustace

OF: Nick Squazzo, senior, Haddon Township

Utility: Sam Daggers, senior, Absegami

Senior Jack Murphy was the winning pitcher in West Deptford's victory over Haddonfield in the South Jersey Group 2 title game.
Marc Narducci/Staff
Senior Jack Murphy was the winning pitcher in West Deptford's victory over Haddonfield in the South Jersey Group 2 title game.

Utility: Jack Murphy, senior, West Deptford

DH: Dylan Wood, senior, Bordentown

DH: R.J. Mason, junior, West Deptford