All-South Jersey, All-Decade Football Team
Offense
QB: Devin Leary, Timber Creek, 2017: The Chargers’ signal-caller set state records for career passing yards (9,672) and career touchdown passes (105). He led Timber Creek to South Jersey Group 4 titles in 2015 and 2016 and set the state record for touchdown passes in a season as a junior with 48.
RB: Corey Clement, Glassboro, 2012: The South Jersey Player of the Decade ran for more than 2,000 yards as both a junior and senior.
RB: Jon Taylor, Salem, 2016: The two-time state Meet of Champions winner in the 100-meter dash was a rare combination of speed and power. Taylor set the South Jersey record for rushing yards in a season with 2,815 and also scored 37 touchdowns as a senior.
TE: Jake Powell, Cherokee, 2013: A standout two-way end, Powell led Cherokee to the South Jersey Group 5 title and the No. 1 ranking in the final Top 10. His dominant defensive play was the highlight of the Chiefs’ 38-2 win over Eastern in the sectional final on a cold, rainy night at Rowan.
WR: Kelvin Harmon, Palmyra, 2015: Harmon combined with quarterback Max Smyth to turn Palmyra into a big-time passing team in the middle of the decade. The current Washington Redskins rookie caught 16 touchdown passes as a junior and 14 as a senior.
WR: Stanley King, Woodrow Wilson, 2018: This rangy athlete and two-time All-South Jersey selection led the 2018 Tigers to their first sectional title since 2001. He caught 15 touchdown passes, generating 1,413 yards.
WR: Chris Long, Willingboro, 2019: He led the Chimeras to back-to-back sectional titles, the first two in program history. As a senior, Long set the South Jersey record with 1,619 receiving yards.
OL: Aaron Acosta, Lenape, 2017: The Indians won the first sectional title in program history in his senior season, thanks in large part to his play along both lines. He was a disruptive force on defense but might have been even better on offense as a run blocker, pass protector and overall tough guy who set the tone for the Indians’ physical approach.
OL: Nico D’Angelo, Holy Spirit, 2011: This Villanova recruit was the cornerstone of an offensive line that turned in one of the most dominating performances in South Jersey championship-game history. D’Angelo and Co. led the way as running backs Nigel Jones and Donta Pollack combined for 454 yards and seven touchdowns in a 51-7 win over previously unbeaten Camden Catholic in the Non-Public 2 title game.
OL: Vince Kowalski, Williamstown, 2010: The Braves’ emergence as a South Jersey power began to gain serious traction during this polished, powerful lineman’s career and took off after he helped usher in a new era in Williamstown football in the newly formed WJFL during his senior season.
OL: John Maguire, West Deptford, 2016: In this burly blocker’s senior season, the Eagles went 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group 2 title. They averaged 384.3 rushing yards per game and generated 57 rushing touchdowns.
OL: Jake Pisarcik, Shawnee, 2012: The son of former NFL quarterback Joe Pisarcik was a converted tight end who blossomed along the offensive line. An Oregon recruit, he displayed uncanny agility for a big man.
AP: Bill Belton, Winslow Township, 2010: A running back at Penn State, Belton was a dual-threat quarterback in high school. In his senior season, he passed for 2,167 yards and 21 touchdowns and ran for another 1,003 yards and 13 scores.
AP: Salaam Horne, St. Joseph, 2015: He excelled as a run-first quarterback, defensive back and kick returner for the Wildcats. He started for four straight state title teams. St. Joseph folks still buzz about his electrifying performance at Steubenville, Ohio, during an unbeaten season in 2014.
K: Jim Cooper, Mainland, 2012: He set the South Jersey record with 31 career field goals.
Defense
DL: Fadil Diggs, Woodrow Wilson, 2019: A two-time All-South Jersey selection who led the Tigers to back-to-back South Jersey Group 3 titles. He also was a standout wide receiver.
DL: Aaron Lewis, Williamstown, 2019: Rangy and relentless, this two-time All-South Jersey selection led a defense that sparked the Braves to back-to-back South Jersey Group 5 titles.
DL: Max Valles, St. Joseph, 2011: “Can’t run at him, can’t run away from him.” That was former Holy Spirit coach Charlie Roman’s summation of the problem Valles presented for opposing offenses. In Valles’ senior season, the Wildcats went 10-0 and allowed 19 points (two on a safety).
DL: Antoine White, Millville, 2013: A tremendous interior pass rusher and run defender, White was a disruptive force as a junior and senior for the Thunderbolts and a Penn State recruit.
LB: Brandon Bell, Oakcrest, 2012: Fast, fluid and a heavy hitter, Bell was credited with 309 tackles in his career for the Falcons. He emerged as a standout linebacker and team captain at Penn State.
LB: Jim Brady, St. Augustine, 2015: The South Jersey Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, Brady led the Hermits to a 9-1 mark, including a 9-0 record against South Jersey opponents. Brady made 116 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, for a team that finished No. 1 in the rankings.
LB: Quanzell Lambert, Timber Creek, 2011: This instinctive, hard-hitting defender was the key to the Chargers’ first sectional title. He made 102 tackles and forced four fumbles as Timber Creek went 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group 3 title.
LB: Kaiwan Lewis, St. Joseph, 2011: Along with Valles, Lewis led one of the most statistically dominant defenses in South Jersey history during his senior season. He was an instinctive, athletic player who hit like a cement truck.
DB: Eli Apple, Eastern, 2011: A shutdown cornerback for the Vikings, Apple played at Ohio State, winning a national title, and was the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft by the New York Giants. Also excelled as a wide receiver during his Eastern career.
DB: Anthony Averett, Woodbury, 2012: One of the state’s best all-around athletes of the decade, Averett was a 25-foot long jumper. He was a four-year standout in football. He was a run-first quarterback who made his mark as a dynamic defender and kick returner who won a national title at Alabama.
DB: Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West, 2016: A Baylor recruit, he was a big-time force on defense as a shut-down coverage man and sure tackler as well as a dynamic kick returner.
DB: Sean Chandler, Camden, 2013: Nicknamed “Champ” for his winning attitude and leadership skills, Chandler was perhaps the key man in the resurgence of Panthers football. As a senior, he was South Jersey’s Defensive Player of the Year after generating three pick-sixes among his seven interceptions.
UTILITY: Brad Hawkins, Camden, 2015: South Jersey’s Senior Athlete of the Year in 2016 excelled on the football field and basketball court for the Panthers. In football, he caught 13 touchdown passes as a senior. But he probably was better as a defensive back, roaming the secondary as an instinctive pass defender and bruising tackler.
UTILITY: Mike Zeuli, Cherokee, 2010: He was South Jersey’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior safety for a 12-0 team. He also excelled at fullback and was captain for back-to-back sectional title teams.
P: Jarry Jones, Lenape, 2014: He kicked 10 field goals as a senior and specialized in booming kickoffs. But he probably made a greater impact as a punter, regularly changing field position for the Indians.
Honorable mention
QB: Manny Cortez, Pennsauken, 2011; Dylan Cummings, Pennsville, 2013; Nick Elmer, Penns Grove, 2012; Tom Flacco, Eastern, 2013; Nick Kargman, Woodrow Wilson, 2018; Damon Mitchell, Cedar Creek, 2012; Max Smyth, Palmyra, 2015; Mike Welsh, Shawnee, 2015; Dan Williams, Timber Creek, 2013.
RB: Martin Booker, Jr., Pennsauken, 2016; Aidan Borguet, Delsea, 2018; Jada Byers, St. Joseph, 2019; Iverson Clement, Rancocas Valley, 2018; Wes Hills, Wildwood, 2012; David Hood, Absegami, 2013; Anthony DiOrio, Shawnee, 2013; Kyle Dobbins, Timber Creek, 2017; Dehron Holloway, Paulsboro, 2018; Alaam Horne, St. Joseph, 2015; JoJo Kellum, Lenape, 2017; Ray Lawry, Kingsway, 2013; John Lovett, Cherokee, 2017; Gerald Owens, West Deptford, 2013; Anthony Robertson, Penns Grove, 2013; Qwahsin Townsell, St Joseph, 2017; Jahmiere VanKline, Bordentown, 2014; Zaire Williams, Timber Creek, 2012.
WR: Damiere Byrd, Timber Creek, 2011; Irv Charles, Paul VI, 2014; Cam Chambers, Timber Creek, 2015; Adonis Jennings, Timber Creek, 2014; Juwan Johnson, Glassboro, 2014; Bo Melton, Cedar Creek, 2016; Dayshawn Reynolds, Atlantic City, 2012; Amar Williams, Pennsauken, 2011; Everett Wormley, Burlington Twp., 2016.
TE: Christian Baumgardner, Ocean City, 2015; Jake Robinson, Haddonfield, 2014.
OL: Bob Bradley, Shawnee, 2011; Dakota Brovero, Delsea, 2013; Owen Bowles, Cedar Creek, 2016; Jim Cashman, Haddonfield, 2011; Noah Carroll, Lenape, 2016; Matt Gono, Cinnaminson, 2013; Cam Horsley, Cinnaminson, 2019; Dan Iannone, Cherokee, 2014; John Ferranto, Burlington Twp., 2011; Alex Thompson, Haddon Heights, 2012; Devon Robinson, Winslow Twp., 2015;
DL: Dajuan Drennon, Timber Creek, 2013; Nick Foster, Cherokee, 2010; Jamal Holloway, Camden, 2015; Austin Johnson, St. Augustine, 2011; Ron Johnson, Camden, 2015; Ty Klaus, Haddonfield, 2014; Travon King, Woodrow Wilson, 2017; Jamil Pollard, West Deptford, 2012; Andrew Stevens, Camden, 2013; Jake Walter, Haddonfield, 2015; Greg Webb, Timber Creek, 2012.
LB: Jarred Alwan, Camden Catholic, 2012; Tirek Austin-Cave, Camden, 2019; Joe Bonczek, St. Augustine, 2018; Kevin DeCaesar, West Deptford, 2014; Zack Douglas, Millville, 2016; Gabe Klaus, Haddonfield, 2018; Muheem McCargo, Woodrow Wilson, 2019; Evan Powell, Cherokee, 2015; Mahki Scott, Penns Grove, 2019.
DB: Kareem Ali, Timber Creek, 2014; Marques Little, Williamstown, 2013; Edwin Lopez, Woodrow Wilson, 2016; RJ Moten, Delran, 2019; Omar Rogers, Burlington Twp., 2018; Tyree Rogers, Camden Catholic, 2015; Rob Rolle, Delsea, 2013; Jamal Parker, Camden Catholic, 2015; Davis Smith, Haddonfield, 2018; Rodney Williams, Cherry Hill West, 2013.
Specialists: Sean Carey, Mainland, 2018; Tyler Coluccio, Timber Creek, 2016; Luke Cornelius, West Deptford, 2014; Kenny Ravel, Cherokee, 2014.