Au-Shaun Davis threw five touchdown passes, including two to record-setting senior receiver Chris Long, as Willingboro beat Penns Grove, 50-14, in the South/Central Group 1 regional championship game Sunday night at Rutgers.

Davis, a senior quarterback, threw all five touchdown passes in the first half as Willingboro (12-1) won its 12th game in a row. The Chimeras went unbeaten after a season-opening loss to Cedar Creek.

The victory was revenge of sorts for Willingboro, which lost to Penns Grove in this game in 2018, when it was known as the South/Central Group 1 Bowl Game and played at MetLife Stadium.

Long, a Temple recruit, had six catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the first three quarters. He set the South Jersey record for receiving yards in a season with 1,619, per research by sports historian Chuck Langerman.

Junior Demie Sumo added three touchdowns for Willingboro, the two-time Central Jersey Group 1 champion.

Nasir Robinson and Jamar Johnson scored touchdowns for for Penns Grove (12-1), the two-time South Jersey Group 1 champion. The loss ended the Red Devils’ 25-game winning streak, which stretched to the start of the 2018 season.