Delran junior centerfielder R.J. Moten, a top prospect in baseball and football, is clearly in baseball mode this time of year.
Moten, who has been offered football scholarships from places such as Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State, jump-started the Burlington County offense and made a sensational play in center field Monday during Burlington County’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Catholic League in a Carpenter Cup semifinal at Citizens Bank Park.
Burlington County will be in the Carpenter Cup championship game for the second straight year. In Tuesday’s 10 a.m. final, also at Citizens Bank Park, it will meet the winner of Monday’s second semifinal between Delaware South and Lehigh Valley.
During last year’s final, Burlington County lost, 7-2, to fellow South Jersey team Olympic-Colonial. Moten was a member of that team.
“Last year we came up short, but we are coming to win it,” Moten said.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Moten led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on a groundout by sophomore Jedier Hernandez of Trenton Catholic.
“That was a huge lift for our team right out of the gate,” Burlington County manager Chris Glenn, the coach at Bordentown, said of Moten’s triple.
In the second inning, the Catholic League had a runner on first when Moten used his running-back speed to make an inning-ending, diving catch.
“That was huge,” Moten said. “I will do whatever it takes to help my team.”
Burlington County had some outstanding pitching efforts.
Moorestown senior and Boston College recruit Brian McMonagle, the only four-year player in Burlington County Carpenter Cup history, threw three scoreless innings to begin the game. Seneca junior Josh Willitts threw a scoreless inning, and Shawnee senior Jackson Balzan added three scoreless innings.
Burlington County’s Robby Barrientos, a junior from Pennsauken, led off the second inning with a walk, advanced to second on a groundout and to third on a wild pitch. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Shawnee senior Connor Coolahan.
A sixth-inning RBI double by Cherokee junior Jake Prince extended the lead to 3-0.
The Catholic League made it 3-2 with two eighth-inning runs on a sacrifice fly by Bonner-Prendergast senior John DeMucci and an RBI single up the middle by Archbishop Ryan senior Adam Estrada..
Burlington County righthander Bryce Mangine, of Rancocas Valley, who had entered the eighth inning with the 3-0 lead, one out and the bases loaded, ended the inning with a strikeout. Mangine, who will play baseball at Penn, then earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning.
The Catholic League received two hits apiece from La Salle junior Charlie Yanoshik and Bonner-Prendie senior Matt Headley.
For Yanoshik, it was his first Carpenter Cup game. He had been in Cincinnati competing in a tournament and missed the previous two games.
“It is special to be here, to compete here,” said Yanoshik, who has committed to Tulane. “This is a great setting, and I am glad I got the opportunity to play.”