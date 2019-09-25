For the last two seasons, the Gateway Regional High School Gators have been one step short. In back-to-back years, the team has fallen in the semifinal round of the state playoffs. For many, just getting to the semifinals is an accomplishment, but for senior running backs Derrick Parker and LaQwan Sims, it hasn’t been enough.
“This is the last shot we got,” Sims said Tuesday. “We have become hungrier, especially after the tough loss to Salem last year. We knew we had it in our hands, but we let them get the best of us.”
In Parker’s and Sim’s freshman year, the Gators finished 4-6. Last year, they went 9-1. Head coach Josh Mason says the team’s dynamic duo at running back has been one of the main factors for the program’s turnaround.
“We’ve had a good run. Back-to-back state semifinalist. Defending conference champions,” Mason said. “As [Parker and Sims] developed, we have developed as a program. They have been a major part of that success.”
The pair’s abilities were on full display Friday night in Gateway’s 42-0 rout of Florence, improving their record to 3-0. Parker had two special-teams touchdowns, including returning the opening kickoff. Sims added three rushing touchdowns in the first half.
“I saw Derrick take one to the house on the first play, so I knew I had to score to get him back,” Sims said. “Competition makes us drive harder.”
It is this competition that keeps Parker and Sims at the top of their games. The two are constantly challenging each other over who can get more yards, more touchdowns, more carries.
“LaQwan and I are always competing,” Parker said. “We know there are games when I’ll have a good day, and then he’ll have a good day. We just have to have each other’s back, no matter what happens.”
For Mason, having two backs with such a variety of skill sets makes the Gators offense extremely dangerous.
“It is really nice to share carries,” Mason said. “They can stay fresh. When we need certain kinds of runs and certain kinds of plays, we can mix and match. We don’t have to lock ourselves into one style.
The difference between the two is evident in the duo’s answers to the question: “What is your favorite kind of play?”
Sims, who also plays linebacker and is a self-proclaimed Ray Lewis guy, takes a more-physical approach.
“I love running people over,” Sims said. “I enjoy hitting. You get to go out with a big boom. If you are going to go down, [you] might as well go down hard."
Parker, who is described by his coach as more of a speed back, enjoys finding open lanes.
“It is hard to explain the feeling,” Parker said. “I just want to get to that second level, so I can burst out and be out of there.”