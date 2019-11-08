Timber Creek quarterback Donovan Leary enters Friday night’s playoff opener on the brink of setting a state record with his brother, Devin Leary.
With 153 passing yards in the Central Jersey Group 3 first-round game vs. visiting Raritan, Donovan Leary would increase the combined career total with his older brother to 13,146 yards. That would snap the New Jersey state record for passing yards by a brother duo, according to sports historian Chuck Langerman.
The current record of 13,145 yards was set by Chris Simms and Matt Simms, sons of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms.
Chris Simms passed for 7,055 yards at Ramapo High from 1995-98. Matt Simms passed for 6,090 yards at Don Bosco Prep from 2004-06.
Devin Leary, now starting at quarterback for North Carolina State as a redshirt freshman, passed for a state-record 9,672 yards for Timber Creek from 2014-17.
Donovan Leary, a sophomore at Timber Creek, has passed for 3,321 yards in his career.
Timber Creek (5-3) is the No. 3 seed. Raritan (5-3) is the No. 6 seed.