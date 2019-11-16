Turner Inge ran for three touchdowns to lead Williamstown over Vineland, 34-14, in the South Group 5 semifinals. Inge punched in two scores from inside the 5-yard line before he broke off for a 34-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Lorenzo Rodriquez-Hines added a 25-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Quinn Hart opened the second half with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Vineland scored the first touchdown of the game on a 49-yard run by Nahzir Broome. The Braves will host Lenape in the finals on Friday, Nov. 22. Williamstown defeated Lenape, 28-21, in the regular season on a touchdown with just more than two minutes remaining.
Xavier Coleman scored three touchdowns as Lenape defeated Hillsborough, 28-17. Coleman opened up the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run and added a 2-yard score just before halftime. In the third quarter, Coleman hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brady Long. Hamza Bruce capped the scoring with a 35-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Billy Osborn punched in three scores as Cherokee took care of North Brunswick, 41-25, in the Central Group 5 semifinals. The Chiefs will host Kingsway next week in the finals. Ty Bartrum added two more touchdown runs, both from inside the 3-yard line. Dahvey Hicks closed out the win on defense with a 26-yard pick-6 with 12 seconds remaining.
Top-seeded Shawnee held off Millville, 27-18, in the South Group 4 semifinals. Jake Barnett opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on the game's first possession. The Renegades scored twice on big plays, a 26-yard reception by Nate Summerville and 62-yard catch by Dom Frigiola, to take a 20-6 lead into the half. Shawnee will host Ocean City in the championship next week.
Da’shon Bundy and Kaciir Street ran for two touchdowns apiece as Salem defeated Woodstown, 31-6, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. The Rams opened the scoring on defense with a 32-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Zilon Cupe. Salem will battle Willingboro next week in the finals.
***
Chris Long scored two touchdowns as Willingboro defeated Buena, 30-28. Quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis also connected with Nate Robertson for a 14-yard touchdown while Zaire Clements added a 34-yard score on the ground.
Oak Knoll defeated Eastern in the Tournament of Champions final, 4-1, to complete an undefeated, 26-0 season. Anabelle Brodeur, Keely Comizio, Bridget Murphy, and Lily Ramsey scored in the win. The loss was Eastern’s second of the season, both at the hands of Oak Knoll.