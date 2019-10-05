Running back Xavier Coleman scored three touchdowns and picked up more than 200 yards in the first half alone as the Lenape football team blew out Allentown, 41-0, on Friday.
Coleman got the Indians on the board on their second play from scrimmage with a 68-yard touchdown run. He followed it up with an 18-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brady Long, who tossed three touchdown passes in the game. Coleman’s third score was a 91-yard yard rush at the end of the first quarter.
Clyde Washington and Connor Kennedy picked up two more touchdown receptions for Lenape. Hamza Bruce punched in a one-yard score in the third quarter.
Kingsway took care of Pennsauken, 28-8. Quarterback Alex Odom ran in the first touchdown from eight yards out in the first quarter. Elias Collins and Ben Maiers ran in two more scores from inside the five to make the score 21-0 at the half. Sylvester Vanmorter’s 20-yard run in the third quarter capped off the Dragons’ scoring. Pennsauken got on the board in the final frame with a 78-yard pass from Deswa Evans to Ejani Shakir.
Millville overcame a 14-0 deficit to down Cherokee, 20-14. University of Pittsburgh recruit Solomon DeShields’ 40-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nate Robbins in the fourth quarter ended up being the winning score. Robbins tossed three touchdown passes in the game, including a 20-yard pass to DeShields in the first half and a 16-yard pass to Shamore Collins in the third quarter. Brandon Boria’s 8-yard rush and Jackson McIntyre’s 5-yard rush made up Cherokee’s scoring.
Jada Byers scored three touchdowns as St. Joseph handled Haddonfield, 43-8. Byers’ first score came on a 91-yard reception from quarterback Jayden Shertel in the first quarter. Shertel threw for two more touchdowns with an 89-yard pass to Tyrell Russell in the first half and a 12-yard pass to Keshon Griffin in the third quarter.
Byers’ two other scores came on a 32-yard run in the third quarter and a 13-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Cohl Mercado found the end zone on a 10-yard pass from Ja’Son Prevard. Haddonfield scored on a 71-yard pass from quarterback Jack Narducci to Tommy Batson.
Zack Kahana passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Palmyra beat Riverside, 39-22. Joe Smyth added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nakki Singleton caught a 20-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion. Marcus Davis added a 15-yard touchdown reception and Deondre Bailey finished the Panthers’ scoring with a 7-yard catch. Danny Devlin threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion in the loss for Riverside.
Jaquan Mace caught a 4-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds remaining as Mainland edged out Clearview, 14-7.
Talia Schenck’s monstrous six-goal effort led Lawrence to a 7-0 win over Northern Burlington. Jamie Slutzky had a goal and two assists. Carlotta Krawczyk and Brooke Roslon added an assist. Madison Wingerter recorded 12 saves to secure the shutout.
Ryleigh Heck scored five goals as Eastern rode a seven-goal first half to a 9-0 domination of Sacred Heart (Ky.). Riley Hudson added two goals and two assists. Amanda Middleman scored and Tara Somers had a goal and three assists. Izzy Bianco had two assists.
Brea Miller and Ryann Shemeley scored twice to lead Haddon Township over Woodbury, 8-1. Mary Gerber, Jamie Kennedy, Megan Moran and Lilli Santamauro also scored.
Alayna Burns and Julia Cavicchio had two goals in Shawnee’s 7-1 win against Washington Township. Tori DiGennaro, Skylar Santucci and Jessica Wetzel scored once. Burns and Amanda Frank had two assists while Santucci and Cavicchio added one.
Lina Neilson scored two goals and assisted on another as Lenape shut out Cherry Hill East, 5-0. Allie Halfpenny, Megan McKenna and Gianna Monaco tallied the other three goals. McKenna also had an assist.
Iyanna Wright’s first-half goal was all Overbrook needed to edge out Glassboro, 1-0. Emily Baran assisted on the game-winner.
Chase Sempervive’s four-goal effort delivered a thrilling 5-4 victory for New Egypt over Trenton Catholic. Alex Pavljuk also scored in the win. Chazz Jones recorded a hat trick in the loss for the Iron Mikes.
Luke Leach’s two goals were enough for Seneca to top Lenape, 2-1. Toby Megaw and Owen Eberman had assists.
Eion Roman’s hat trick led the way for Pennsauken in a 6-0 domination of Riverside. Ian Pierre-Louis had two goals and Kelvin Smith had another. Ethan Auty preserved the win with a penalty-kick save in the second half.
Matt D’Ottavi recorded a hat trick as Moorestown Friends beat Friends’ Central, 4-0. Astin Galanis also scored in the win. Evan Kolaris, Cory Dennis and Brent Cohen had assists.
Dylan Donnelly broke through in the second half with the game’s only goal as Hammonton edged Deptford, 1-0.
Triton overcame a halftime deficit to down Gloucester Tech, 3-2. Ryan Gale led with two goals. Tyler Guadagno added a score.
Aiden Coombs and Jake Marshina scored as Schalick outlasted Pitman, 2-1.
Brea Horta and Alexandra Mudrinic recorded hat tricks as Riverside beat Medford Tech, 6-2. Kylie Barber and Savannah Sparks scored in the losing effort.
Lenape rode a three-goal second half to a 4-1 victory over Seneca. Brynn Foley, Regan King, Cierra Penny and Sydnie Wright scored in the win. Penny added two assists.
Hailei Parsons and Kate Samuels tallied two goals as Pennsville blew out Wildwood, 7-1. Teryn Johnson, Coutrney Welch and Caroline Zullo also scored in the win.
Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo’s goal in the second half delivered Doane Academy a 1-0 win over Westampton Tech. Madison Rios had seven saves for the shutout.
Meghan Guarente’s first-half goal turned out to be the game-winner as Gloucester Tech took down Triton, 1-0. Micaiah Croce assisted on the lone goal.
Summer Reimet recorded a hat trick as Ocean City blanked Lower Cape May, 7-0, and improved to 12-1 on the season. Faith Slimmer tallied two goals while Emily Benson and Katie Mazzitelli had one. Carly Reighard assisted on two goals.