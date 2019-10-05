Kingsway took care of Pennsauken, 28-8. Quarterback Alex Odom ran in the first touchdown from eight yards out in the first quarter. Elias Collins and Ben Maiers ran in two more scores from inside the five to make the score 21-0 at the half. Sylvester Vanmorter’s 20-yard run in the third quarter capped off the Dragons’ scoring. Pennsauken got on the board in the final frame with a 78-yard pass from Deswa Evans to Ejani Shakir.