The state baseball championship games scheduled for Wednesday were moved to Thursday due to the threat of late afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the games
Thursday at DeMeo Field, Veterans Park, Hamilton Township.
St. Augustine (24-4) vs. Delbarton (25-3), 4 p.m.
Previous titles: St. Augustine, 2; Delbarton, 3.
St. Augustine road to the finals: Beat St. John Vianney, 5-4; Notre Dame, 9-5; St. Joseph Metuchen, 5-3.
Delbarton road to finals: Beat Oratory, 9-1; Seton Hall, 7-5; Don Bosco, 2-0.
St. Augustine players to watch: Junior Kevin Foreman is batting .448 with 17 stolen bases. Junior Kenny Levari is batting .423 and also is 1-1 on the mound with a 2.38 ERA. Junior Rob Ready is batting .382 with 19 RBIs. Senior Jayson Hoopes is 6-0 with a 1.53 ERA.
Delbarton players to watch: Senior Anthony Volpe, selected with the 30th pick in the major-league draft Monday by the New York Yankees, is batting .500 with seven home runs and six triples. Senior Jack Leiter is 8-1 with an 0.54 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings.
Fast fact: St. Augustine is making its fourth straight appearance in the state finals and facing Delbarton for the third straight time. The Hermits lost to Seton Hall in 2016, lost to Delbarton in 2017, and beat Delbarton in 2018.
Gloucester Catholic (20-5) vs. St. Mary’s of Rutherford (20-9), 7 p.m.
Previous titles: Gloucester Catholic, 19; St. Mary’s, 3.
Gloucester Catholic road to the finals: Beat Ranney, 11-1; Holy Spirit, 10-0; Trenton Catholic, 11-0.
St. Mary’s road to the finals: Beat Morristown-Beard, 5-0; DePaul, 12-2; Gill St. Bernard’s, 2-1.
Gloucester Catholic players to watch: Senior Lillo Paxia is batting .508 with 31 runs and 35 RBIs. Senior Justin Costanzo is batting .473 with 35 RBIs. Senior Luke Lesch is batting .446 with 31 RBIs. Senior Tyler Cannon is batting .434 with 37 runs. Sophomore left-hander Anthony Solometo is 5-1 with a 1.60 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 35 innings.
St. Mary’s players to watch: Senior Kenny Quijano is 8-2 with a 1.33 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. He also is batting .373. Senior Joe Valentine leads the lineup with a .500 batting average.
Fast fact: Gloucester Catholic is seeking its third state title in a row. The Rams won three in a row from 1984-86 and four in a row from 2010-13.