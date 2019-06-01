UNION, N.J. — It never felt like the game was in question or that Haddonfield wasn’t in control.
It played out like the culmination of a lifetime of playing lacrosse together for the group of seniors leading the Bulldawgs. The players looked comfortable, calm but relentless. Every player had a role. Every player was dangerous.
It was yet another statement, the loudest yet, that injuries or opponents won’t slow Haddonfield down.
“We could have given up [this season],” said senior Ashley Campo. “But our motto was: ‘Why not?’ Let’s just do it.' ”
On Saturday morning, the Bulldawgs won a second consecutive Group 2 girls’ lacrosse state championship with an 18-7 rout of Madison at Kean University.
The milestone was earned despite season-ending knee injuries to two of Haddonfield’s best players — McKenzie Blake and Elise Fiannaca — midway through this season.
The fact that the Bulldawgs overcame those injuries showed the team’s heart. The fact that, despite those injuries, they still looked like the deeper and more talented side in a state championship game showed just how special this senior-laded Haddonfield team really is.
“We had that emotional setback with the injuries, but these girls don’t want it to end. They ended up using [the injuries] as inspiration,” said Haddonfield coach Jess Blake. “They played at another level today, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Haddonfield moves on to the Tournament of Champions quarterfinals Wednesday, the same round in which the Bulldawgs lost to Moorestown last season.
“There are a lot of seniors. We’ve all played with each other since at least sixth grade, and we’re ready to go play another game,” said Campo whose team improved to 19-3 while continuing to mow through a postseason that included a 15-8 win over Camden Catholic in the South Jersey championship and a 14-9 win over Manasquan in the state semifinals.
Campo and Caroline Beckett led all scorers with five goals each, while Brooke Fiannaca chipped in four.
After allowing Madison to score the first goal of the game, Haddonfield quickly established itself in each third of the field. The Bulldawgs scored five unanswered goals before Madison made its last meaningful offensive push of the game, scoring two goals in less than a minute to make the score 5-3 with 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first half.
Haddonfield immediately responded with two goals of its own, both by Campo, stopping any chance Madison had at establishing momentum.
The Bulldawgs looked stronger as the first half wore on and went into halftime with a 7-4 lead.
That trajectory continued in the second half when four unanswered goals in the first five minutes gave the Bulldawgs an 11-4 lead and effectively shut the door on any hope Madison had at a comeback.
Haddonfield continued to pour it on and was up by 17-4 by the time Madison (17-5) scored its first goal of the second half with 9:11 left to play.
“The past few games, we looked strong in the first half but let up a little bit in the second half,” Campo said. “We knew we couldn’t let that happen here. ... There’s just not better feeling than this.”
Haddonfield 7 11 — 18
Madison 4 3 — 7
Goals: M- Shea Baggett 2, Claire Culligan, Leah Rutland 2, Ginny Taylor, Emma Torkelson; H- Sasha Feinstein, Ashley Campo 5, Gabbi Connor 3, Brooke Fiannaca 4, Caroline Beckett 5.
Saves: M- Jula Tully 10; H- Maya Feinstein 7.