“It’s a program that’s had a lot of success over the long haul," Nixon said. "Obviously, that success was built by Joe Falana and more so by the groups of kids that he was fortunate enough to coach during his nearly four-decade tenure. For me, I want the kids to achieve what they set out to do. We want to get back to that level where we are in a sectional final and winning a sectional final with the chance to compete for a state title. Those are more important goals and aspirations than any number of wins for a head coach. It’s about the guys. And this team, as much as any other team, has truly battled for our school, for me, the staff and each other. I’m really proud of them.”