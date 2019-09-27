Ryan Nixon picked up his 100th career win as head coach of the Haddonfield boys’ soccer team with a 2-1 victory over Rancocas Valley on Thursday. But even with the milestone, Nixon isn’t looking into things that much. Instead, he’s taking this moment to reflect on the players, coaches and families who have gotten him to this point.
“For me, personally, it’s about the players," Nixon said. "It’s about the kids. I’ve just been very, very, very lucky over the course of the 10 years that I’ve spent with the program to have awesome kids that work really hard. There’s been some very talented players over that stretch, and kids that come from great families that allow us to do our jobs and try to do the best that we can. I really just feel very lucky.”
Connor Fell put Haddonfield up 1-0 at halftime before Christian Ball’s second-half goal proved to be the deciding factor, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Justin Yarabinee pulled the Red Devils to within one, but it was too little, too late.
“I think it’s awesome that the boys were able to achieve this on a day we play Rancocas Valley, which is one of those programs we hold very high [in respect]," Nixon said.
Since becoming head coach in 2013, Nixon has a 100-32-8 record. In his first season, he led Haddonfield to a 14-6-2 finish and a South Jersey Group 2 semifinal appearance against West Deptford after beating Sterling, 5-4, in a penalty kick shootout in the quarterfinals. The team won the Colonial Conference Liberty Division three straight years from 2015-17, giving the program 27 total conference championships.
Nixon acknowledges that the program’s long history of success stems from legendary head coach Joe Falana. Falana, who spent 38 years at the helm, recorded 24 conference championships, 17 NJSIAA South Jersey sectional titles, including 14 straight from 1987-2000, seven state championships, and won a Coaches Tournament title in 1979.
“It’s a program that’s had a lot of success over the long haul," Nixon said. "Obviously, that success was built by Joe Falana and more so by the groups of kids that he was fortunate enough to coach during his nearly four-decade tenure. For me, I want the kids to achieve what they set out to do. We want to get back to that level where we are in a sectional final and winning a sectional final with the chance to compete for a state title. Those are more important goals and aspirations than any number of wins for a head coach. It’s about the guys. And this team, as much as any other team, has truly battled for our school, for me, the staff and each other. I’m really proud of them.”