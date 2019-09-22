Nasir Robinson rushed 25 times for 210 yards and scored two touchdowns to lift Penns Grove over Paulsboro, 42-26, on Saturday.

Though the Red Devils led 30-12 at halftime, Paulsboro running back Bhayshul Tuten was getting hot on the ground, scoring two first-half touchdowns from 57 and 75 yards out. Tuten began the third quarter with a 50-yard score to cut the lead to 10 after a successful two-point conversion. Penns Grove responded with two consecutive touchdowns as Jamar Robinson scored his second of the game on a 19-yard rush. Down 42-20, Tuten ran his fourth score of the day in from 18 yards out, finishing with 19 attempts for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

***

Louie Barrios recorded five touchdown passes and ran for another in Cedar Creek’s 48-20 win over Absegami.

Barrios connected with Manny Reid for three of his touchdowns, two of which came in the first half to give the Pirates a 20-13 lead at halftime. From there, it was all Cedar Creek. After giving up a game-tying 72-yard kickoff return by Jordan Marcucci to begin the second half, the Pirates scored 28 unanswered points in the quarter to close out the game. Barrios hit Jojo Bermudez for a 43-yard touchdown pass to take back the lead, then found Reid from 22 yards out for their third score of the game. Malachi Melton had a 45-yard pick-6.

Barrios got the game started with an 80-yard touchdown rush on the first play from scrimmage.

***

After both teams were held scoreless in the first half, Kingsway scored 35 points in seven minutes to begin the third quarter to beat Egg Harbor Township, 42-0. The Dragons scored 14 of those points thanks to their defense and special teams. They blocked a punt and returned it for a score and then returned an interception for a touchdown. The other 21 points came off of a 30-yard screen pass just 16 seconds after recovering their own onside kick and two Alex Odom rushing touchdowns.

***

Eight players scored touchdowns for Woodbury, which shut out Palmyra, 54-0. Andre Parker had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for the Thundering Herd, who took a 40-0 lead at halftime. Teddy Lockhart scored on an 85-yard run to give Woodbury a commanding 26-0 lead in the second quarter.

***

Clearview beat Gloucester Catholic, 44-0, behind Michael Ancona’s two passing touchdowns. Ancona connected with Rashann Tompkins for a 60-yard score to put the Pioneers on the board in the first quarter. Jonah Maiese had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown which was followed by Ancona’s second passing score to Sean McAllister for 35 yards to end the first half.

***

Delran held Holy Cross scoreless through three quarters in its 44-8 win. Dustin Desher threw for three touchdowns, two of which were to Jack Benson. Jake Baumann had a passing touchdown and two rushing scores for the Bears.

***

Hysan Golden and Kaciir Street both had interceptions returned for touchdowns in Salem’s 41-7 win over Burlington City. Golden’s came from 60 yards out and Street’s from 70, both coming in the first quarter. Da’Shon Bundy had three rushing scores.

Field Hockey

Molly Reardon’s game-winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in overtime lifted Ocean City over Haddonfield, 3-2. Reardon scored two goals and assisted on another to Chloe Prettyman.

***

Abby Flanagan’s two goals led Williamstown to a 3-2 win over Cherry Hill East. Julia Cutler had scored twice for the Cougars.

***

Catherine Poinsett recorded a hat trick, as Pemberton beat Burlington City, 5-2. Hanna MacDonald scored both goals for the Blue Devils.

***

Bobbi Warner’s two-goal game gave Holy Cross a 4-0 win over Pennsauken.

***

Shawnee beat Seneca, 5-2, behind Alayna Burns’ two goals. Cassidy Strittmatter had two as well for the Golden Eagles in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime. Gianna Marmo had two assists and scored once for Shawnee.

Girls’ Soccer

Amelie Jones netted four goals in Pemberton’s 5-1 win over Burlington City. Mackenzie Lacey recorded the other goal for the Hornets, while Elisa Tovar scored the Blue Devils’ lone goal.

***

Camden Catholic beat Timber Creek, 4-1, thanks to a hat trick from Taylor Gardner.

***

Makayla Edwards scored twice to lead Absegami to a 2-0 win over Cedar Creek.

***

Burlington Township lost to Steinert, 1-0. Maddie Klein scored the game’s only goal.

Boys’ Soccer

Shane Clancy and Aiden Kelley netted goals in Timber Creek’s 2-0 win over Camden Catholic.

***

Clearview beat Delran, 2-0, behind goals from Jack Accorsi and Vincent Fedoryka.

***

Steven Shaffer’s two goals led Burlington City to a 4-3 win over Pemberton. The Blue Devils led 3-1 at halftime.