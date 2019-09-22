Barrios connected with Manny Reid for three of his touchdowns, two of which came in the first half to give the Pirates a 20-13 lead at halftime. From there, it was all Cedar Creek. After giving up a game-tying 72-yard kickoff return by Jordan Marcucci to begin the second half, the Pirates scored 28 unanswered points in the quarter to close out the game. Barrios hit Jojo Bermudez for a 43-yard touchdown pass to take back the lead, then found Reid from 22 yards out for their third score of the game. Malachi Melton had a 45-yard pick-6.