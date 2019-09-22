Nasir Robinson rushed 25 times for 210 yards and scored two touchdowns to lift Penns Grove over Paulsboro, 42-26, on Saturday.
Though the Red Devils led 30-12 at halftime, Paulsboro running back Bhayshul Tuten was getting hot on the ground, scoring two first-half touchdowns from 57 and 75 yards out. Tuten began the third quarter with a 50-yard score to cut the lead to 10 after a successful two-point conversion. Penns Grove responded with two consecutive touchdowns as Jamar Robinson scored his second of the game on a 19-yard rush. Down 42-20, Tuten ran his fourth score of the day in from 18 yards out, finishing with 19 attempts for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
***
Louie Barrios recorded five touchdown passes and ran for another in Cedar Creek’s 48-20 win over Absegami.
Barrios connected with Manny Reid for three of his touchdowns, two of which came in the first half to give the Pirates a 20-13 lead at halftime. From there, it was all Cedar Creek. After giving up a game-tying 72-yard kickoff return by Jordan Marcucci to begin the second half, the Pirates scored 28 unanswered points in the quarter to close out the game. Barrios hit Jojo Bermudez for a 43-yard touchdown pass to take back the lead, then found Reid from 22 yards out for their third score of the game. Malachi Melton had a 45-yard pick-6.
Barrios got the game started with an 80-yard touchdown rush on the first play from scrimmage.
***
After both teams were held scoreless in the first half, Kingsway scored 35 points in seven minutes to begin the third quarter to beat Egg Harbor Township, 42-0. The Dragons scored 14 of those points thanks to their defense and special teams. They blocked a punt and returned it for a score and then returned an interception for a touchdown. The other 21 points came off of a 30-yard screen pass just 16 seconds after recovering their own onside kick and two Alex Odom rushing touchdowns.
***
Eight players scored touchdowns for Woodbury, which shut out Palmyra, 54-0. Andre Parker had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for the Thundering Herd, who took a 40-0 lead at halftime. Teddy Lockhart scored on an 85-yard run to give Woodbury a commanding 26-0 lead in the second quarter.
***
Clearview beat Gloucester Catholic, 44-0, behind Michael Ancona’s two passing touchdowns. Ancona connected with Rashann Tompkins for a 60-yard score to put the Pioneers on the board in the first quarter. Jonah Maiese had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown which was followed by Ancona’s second passing score to Sean McAllister for 35 yards to end the first half.
***
Delran held Holy Cross scoreless through three quarters in its 44-8 win. Dustin Desher threw for three touchdowns, two of which were to Jack Benson. Jake Baumann had a passing touchdown and two rushing scores for the Bears.
***
Hysan Golden and Kaciir Street both had interceptions returned for touchdowns in Salem’s 41-7 win over Burlington City. Golden’s came from 60 yards out and Street’s from 70, both coming in the first quarter. Da’Shon Bundy had three rushing scores.
Molly Reardon’s game-winning goal with less than three minutes remaining in overtime lifted Ocean City over Haddonfield, 3-2. Reardon scored two goals and assisted on another to Chloe Prettyman.
***
Abby Flanagan’s two goals led Williamstown to a 3-2 win over Cherry Hill East. Julia Cutler had scored twice for the Cougars.
***
Catherine Poinsett recorded a hat trick, as Pemberton beat Burlington City, 5-2. Hanna MacDonald scored both goals for the Blue Devils.
***
Bobbi Warner’s two-goal game gave Holy Cross a 4-0 win over Pennsauken.
***
Shawnee beat Seneca, 5-2, behind Alayna Burns’ two goals. Cassidy Strittmatter had two as well for the Golden Eagles in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime. Gianna Marmo had two assists and scored once for Shawnee.
Amelie Jones netted four goals in Pemberton’s 5-1 win over Burlington City. Mackenzie Lacey recorded the other goal for the Hornets, while Elisa Tovar scored the Blue Devils’ lone goal.
***
Camden Catholic beat Timber Creek, 4-1, thanks to a hat trick from Taylor Gardner.
***
Makayla Edwards scored twice to lead Absegami to a 2-0 win over Cedar Creek.
***
Burlington Township lost to Steinert, 1-0. Maddie Klein scored the game’s only goal.
Shane Clancy and Aiden Kelley netted goals in Timber Creek’s 2-0 win over Camden Catholic.
***
Clearview beat Delran, 2-0, behind goals from Jack Accorsi and Vincent Fedoryka.
***
Steven Shaffer’s two goals led Burlington City to a 4-3 win over Pemberton. The Blue Devils led 3-1 at halftime.