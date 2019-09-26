Ryleigh Heck’s five-goal game led Eastern to a 12-0 field hockey win over Cherry Hill East on Wednesday. Amanda Middleman and Carlee Thompson scored two goals apiece for the Vikings, who led 7-0 at halftime.
***
Juli Gagliardi’s goal in the second half gave Hammonton a 1-0 win over GCIT. Alexis DeRosa had eight saves for the Blue Devils.
***
Salem scored two goals in each half to beat Gloucester Catholic, 4-1. Erin Pankok led all scorers with two goals.
***
Megan Mackell’s hat trick led Delran past Burlington City, 4-1. Mia Lanzilotta scored the other goal for the Bears. Raniya Bruton-Moore recorded the lone goal for the Blue Devils.
***
Triton beat Deptford, 3-0, as Isabella Angelucci, Emily Malloy and Rylee Shappell each had a goal.
***
Alex Smarriot’s goal in the first half was the only one of the game, as Timber Creek beat Paul VI, 1-0. Sophia Forshini recorded the assist.
***
Jackie Barr and Lauren Phillips scored two goals apiece to lead Moorestown Friends to a 7-2 win over Pemberton. The Foxes took a 5-0 lead at halftime.
***
Tori Griffiths and Morgan Klaiss scored a goal each for Kingsway in its 2-1 win over Clearview. Grace Trovato scored for the Pioneers.
***
Bishop Eustace beat Cherry Hill West, 3-0. Cameron Huber, Keira Poyatt and Alex Senior scored for the Crusaders.
***
Abby Niemela scored two goals and Bryn Iuliano had one in Lenape’s 3-2 win over Washington Township. The Indians led 3-0 at halftime.
***
Kylie Taylor’s scored twice to lead Delsea to a 4-0 win over Cumberland.
***
Siani Fundora scored two unanswered goals in the second half as Penns Grove beat Paulsboro, 2-1.
***
Megan Normile scored twice to lead New Egypt past Bordentown, 2-1.
***
Dove DeGeorge scored both goals for Pitman, which beat Clayton, 2-0.
***
Four players scored for Holy Cross in its 4-2 win over Northern Burlington.
Sydney Farnham scored the game-winning goal for Haddon Township in its 1-0 double-overtime win over Haddon Heights. Maggie McAfee assisted on the goal.
***
Cherry Hill East downed Cherokee, 4-3, as Alyssa Bui scored the go-ahead goal with 46 seconds left in regulation. Bella Rossetti netted two goals for the Cougars.
***
Shawnee beat Washington Township, 3-2, in overtime. Alexa Endres scored twice for the Renegades.
***
Ashley Baran netted two goals to lead Holy Cross to a 3-2 win over Northern Burlington. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the half.
***
Emma Karch and Emma Fuegel had a goal each to lift Cinnaminson over Mainland, 2-1.
***
Safiatu Kolliegbo’s hat trick powered Westampton Tech past Willingboro, 4-0.
***
Five players recorded a goal for Ocean City in its 5-0 win over Cedar Creek.
***
Sterling beat Lindenwold, 7-1, after taking a commanding 6-0 lead at halftime. Gabrielle Palladino led all scorers with two goals.
***
Emily McGrath netted two goals for Audubon, beating Woodbury, 4-0.
***
Morgan Pilla scored twice as Collingswood beat Overbrook, 6-0.
***
Bishop Eustace scored both of its goals in the second half to beat Seneca, 2-0.
Ezequiel Estrada’s game-winning goal in overtime lifted Lindenwold over Sterling, 2-1. Bryan Arevalo put the Lions on the board in the first half before Kevin Martin’s goal in the second half tied the game for the Silver Knights.
***
Cherokee beat Cherry Hill East, 2-1, in overtime, after scoring the game-winning goal just 25 seconds into the extra period.
***
Bishop Eustace and Seneca tied, 3-3, in double overtime. Drew Ruehlicke had a game-high two goals for the Crusaders. Luke Leach gave Seneca a 3-2 lead with 21 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the second half before Lorenzo Carletti tied it up with 12:17 remaining. Ethan Auty had 11 saves for Seneca.
***
Roney Milian-Lopez’s second-half goal proved to be the game winner for Woodbury, which beat Audubon, 1-0.
***
Jack Blumberg scored the only goal of the game in Lenape’s 1-0 win over Eastern.
***
Josh Dion scored twice for Millville in its 3-0 win over Atlantic City.
***
Haddon Township shut out Haddon Heights, 5-0. The Hawks took a 4-0 lead at halftime, as Jacob Chatten had two goals in the game.
***
West Deptford beat Gateway, 5-1, as all five of the Eagles’ goals were scored by different players.