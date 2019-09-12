Camden High senior forward Lance Ware, a consensus Top 50 player in the class of 2020, is expected to announce his college decision on Thursday.
The 6-foot-9 Ware this summer narrowed his choices to five: Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami and Providence.
Ware on Monday received a home visit from Kentucky coach John Calipari, leading to widespread speculation on college recruiting websites that the Panthers’ star will be committing to join the Wildcats.
Ware also has made recent visits to Michigan and Ohio State.
Ware averaged 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season as Camden went 17-11 and reached the South Jersey Group 2 finals, losing to eventual state champion Haddonfield in an overtime thriller at Cherry Hill East.
Ware’s stock skyrocketed after a strong spring and summer on the AAU circuit with the New York Renaissance’s 17-under team.
“When you play against the best players in the country and you are able to be dominant at times, that means you can be dominant against anybody,” Ware said in August.
Calipari has deep connections to the Camden program. He recruited former Camden stars Arthur Barclay and Dajuan Wagner to play for him at the University of Memphis in the early 2000s.
Calipari remains friendly with Barclay and Wagner, and both men are close with the Camden program. Barclay has been a volunteer assistant coach for the Panthers over the last few seasons, and Wagner also has been an active supporter of the program.
In addition, Wagner’s son, D.J. Wagner, is a freshman who is expected to make a major impact on the Camden program.
D.J. Wagner, who like Ware attends Big Picture Learning Academy, a magnet school in the Camden district, is widely regarded as one of the top players in the country in the class of 2023.
Ware, a left-handed big man with guard skills, is rated as one of the top senior basketball players in the country by rivals.com (No. 31 in the class of 2020), 247sports.com (No. 32) and ESPN.com (No. 42).