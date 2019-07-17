One brother went south. Another brother went north.
Malachi “Max” Melton, a senior at Cedar Creek High School, announced Tuesday that he will follow his own path, committing to head west to attend Purdue on a football scholarship.
“Ever since I stepped on that campus, I felt at home,” Melton said after making his decision during a press conference in the gymnasium of the school in Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County. “They welcomed me with wide arms.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound Melton is a speedy and dynamic athlete. He plays wide receiver and defensive back for Cedar Creek and projects as a cornerback for Purdue.
“Cornerback and special teams,” Melton said.
Melton is the third of Gary and Vicky Melton’s three sons to star on the football field for Cedar Creek and earn a scholarship to an NCAA Division I program.
“We opened in 2010, and we’ve always had a Melton on the field,” Cedar Creek principal Scott Parker said in addressing Malachi Melton and his family before the formal announcement. “That will change after next year. Unless you’re hiding another one.”
The Meltons’ oldest son, Gary, played football at Delaware State. He is pursuing a career in criminal justice. The middle son, Bo, is a junior wide receiver at Rutgers.
Malachi, the baby of the family, said he had “sleepless nights” trying to decide on his college destination.
He has special ties to Rutgers. Not only is his brother a current student athlete, but his parents also were Rutgers athletes, as Gary was a football player and Vicky was a basketball player.
“Nights up to 3 in the morning just thinking,” Malachi Melton said. “I wish Rutgers the best, but I felt like Purdue was right for me.”
Malachi Melton has nine scholarship offers. He narrowed his final choices to three, with hats from Temple, Rutgers and Purdue on the table in front of him Tuesday.
Melton wore a pink dress shirt, buttoned to the top. After he put on the Purdue hat, he took off the shirt and revealed a black-and-gold Purdue shirt.
“I was hot,” Melton said. “But I liked being a little flashy and ripping off the shirt.”
Malachi said he relied heavily on his brothers during the recruiting process.
“It helped a ton,” Melton said of his brothers’ experience.” I don’t know what I would do without them, because even with them, I was still stressed."
Purdue and Rutgers are in different divisions in the Big Ten Conference. But the teams are scheduled to play in West Lafayette, Ind., in 2020, so Malachi Melton could find himself across the field from Bo Melton.
“That will be fun,” Melton said.
Melton said he seriously considered Temple because of his relationship with assistant coach Fran Brown.
“Temple was there,” Melton said. “I’ve had good times with Coach Fran, with Fran Brown. He puts people in the league [NFL]. He puts corners in the league left and right.”
Malachi Melton said he was inspired by his brothers but also motivated to match their work ethic.
“Where I’m from, Mays Landing, New Jersey, everybody is chasing the same thing,” Melton said. “All you hear in school, when you are playing in the playground, ’I want to go D-1. I want to go D-1.’
“But what separates D-1 from the normal people is how much work you put in. It doesn’t just come to you naturally. You’ve got to put in work for it.”
Gary Melton, who was a star running back at nearby Absegami High and played wide receiver at Rutgers, said it was “surreal” to see three sons earn NCAA Division I scholarships.
“From the beginning, it was, ‘You’re going to study hard. You’re going to play hard. You’re going to play the game the right way,’ ” Gary Melton said. “From the time they were young, they had colleges hanging up on their wall. It was the culture that we built in order for them to realize it’s achievable.”