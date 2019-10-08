Claire Mulholland’s two goals led the way as the Cherokee girls’ soccer team overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Williamstown, 3-2, on Monday. Olivia McMillan also scored in the comeback. Alexandra Fasano, Katie Fricker and Nicole Dilullo had assists. Danielle Jeffreys and Miranda Uzdavines scored the Braves’ first-half goals.
Maggie Londregan scored in the second half to deliver Lenape a 1-0 win over Shawnee. Brynn Foley assisted on the game’s lone goal.
Danielle Bishop, Ava Pellecchia and Sara Wiedeman found the back of the net twice as Haddon Township took down Overbrook, 7-1. Alexa Kozarski also scored in the win.
Pennington outlasted Moorestown Friends, 4-2. Stephanie Balerna, Kelli Collins, Mia Cresti and Kylie Daigle all scored in the victory. Bella Runyan and Bebel Trani got on the board for Moorestown Friends.
Abigail Anthony’s hat trick sealed a 4-1 victory for Florence over Maple Shade as the Flashes clinched the Burlington County Freedom title. Sydney Slotkin also scored in the win.
Cami Silvestro scored twice as Eastern took down Washington Township, 3-0. Riley Tiernan also scored. Kelli McGroarty and Sara Brocious had assists.
Chazz Jones’ four goals were crucial as Trenton Catholic edged Medford Tech, 6-5. Darwin Salguero added a goal and two assists while Alexander Chinchilla had a goal and one assist. Bryan Ovalle recorded seven saves in the win.
Audubon scored three times in the second half to tie West Deptford, 3-3. Damian Broadhurst, Xavier Massey and Xavier Walker scored for Audubon. Nate Schultes, Carson Tilghman and Kasey Todd scored for West Deptford.
Connor Fell scored twice as Haddonfield took down Haddon Heights, 4-0. Geno Mariano and Alessandro Meucci scored once in the win. Tommy Mollis had two assists.
Aidan Giquinto scored two goals and had one assist as Shawnee handled Lenape, 5-2. Andrew Kitch, Matt Longshaw and Reed Sviben scored a goal in the win. Kitch, Aidan Lewis and Tyler Davidson had assists. Shom Dhar and Colin O’Malley scored for Lenape.
Alivia Labetti had a goal and an assist as Moorestown shut out Burlington Township on the road, 3-0. Magaret Lawler and Gigi Testa also scored for the Quakers. Alex Pond had an assist.
Andrea Dorsey scored once and assisted on a second goal as Pennsville took down Salem, 2-0. Madden Cooksey had the other score. Carly Santimaw had one assist.
Ava Trexler had two goals and two assists in Schalick’s 5-0 win over Clayton. Dina Cavicchia, Juliana Donato and Allysa Comardo rounded out the Cougars’ scoring. Madison DuBois had an assist.
Reagan Glassmire scored twice as Florence shut out Medford Tech, 6-0. Bella Dunphy, Toni Jones, Olivia Loftin and Gabrielle Loftin also scored in the win. Olivia Loftin and Dunphy added assists.