The Ocean City girls’ soccer team took down previously undefeated Millville on Monday, 2-0, to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League title. In the Red Raiders’ 12th consecutive win, Delaney Lappin and Carly Reighard scored while Faith Slimmer assisted on both goals. Abby Fenton recorded six saves in the shutout.
Krista Lindemuth scored twice and Meg Connelly scored once as Audubon edged out Collingswood, 3-2.
It took two overtimes before Haddon Township scored to difference-maker to beat Gateway, 2-1. Danielle Bishop and Lauren Mulligan scored for the Hawks in the win. Julianna Farina had the Gators’ lone goal.
Christine Keenan’s goal in the second half was all Overbrook needed to beat Lindenwold, 1-0.
Alexis Linton, Hanna Reinhard and Rachel Satchell scored as Rancocas Valley held on to beat Cinnaminson, 3-2. Sarah Reustle assisted on a goal. Samantha Poljevka picked up 10 saves in the win.
Kiley Endres scored twice as Shawnee beat Timber Creek, 3-0. Mia Perfield had the Renegades’ other score.
Aidan Lewis’ hat trick highlighted Shawnee’s 7-0 blowout of Timber Creek. Andrew Johnston, Andrew Kitch, Matt Longshaw and AJ Tecce also scored.
JR Cima scored two first-half goals to lead Washington Township over Bishop Eustace, 2-0. Ryan Cleary and Mason Regan assisted on the goals.
Peter Boima found the back of the net in the second half to deliver Maple Shade a 1-0 win over Palmyra.
Jesus Llanes had a goal and an assist in Lindenwold’s 5-0 victory against Overbrook. Bryan Arevalo, Robert Erdaide, Fernando Lobo and Cesar Lozano also scored.
Amanda Frank and Gianna Marmo scored to lead Shawnee past Lenape, 2-0. Alayna Burns and Logan Anderson had assists. Katie Fricke recorded four saves in the shutout.
Alexis Ochman and Olivia Catalano had two goals and an assist in Cinnaminson’s 7-0 win over Riverside. Derry Bockius and Samie Conyers had a goal and an assist. Miana Alessandroni also scored.
Five goal scorers combined to lead Florence over Northern Burlington, 5-1, and win the Burlington County Freedom Division title. Bella Dunphy, Elle Jimenez, Olivia Loftin, Gabrielle Loftin and Sophia Smith scored. Olivia Smith had two assists.