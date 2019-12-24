Brandon Ratcliffe scored his 1,000th career point in a 26-point performance that led West Deptford past Audubon, 62-28, on Monday. Ratcliffe is now the ninth player in program history to reach the milestone. The Eagles took a 33-10 lead at halftime, as MJ Iraldi scored 12 points in the win.
***
Nyzhir Brown scored 24 points and Javontae Jones netted 17 to lift Rancocas Valley over Seneca, 68-61. Johnny Kennevan scored a team-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles, as Nate Roseboro had 15 in the loss.
***
Noah Klinewski and Zubair Lee scored 19 points apiece for Eastern in its 68-44 win over Woodrow Wilson. Colin Ems had 12 points while Maurice Howard added 10 for the Vikings.
***
Paul VI beat Shawnee, 64-40. Nicolo Nobili led the game with 17 points, as Wisler Sanon followed with 14 for the Eagles.
Jaiden Harris scored 17 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for Our Lady of Mercy, which beat Highland, 48-30. Ava Casale added 10 points in the win, while Hope Goodwine led the Tartans with 13.
***
Dyonna Wess and Sandy Grabowski both scored 12 points to lead Lenape past Southern Regional, 48-45. Kaela Curtin scored a game-high 19 points in the loss.
***
Kelsey Carter, Hannah Chaney and Jorja Cooper netted 12 points apiece as Seneca beat Camden, 52-10. The Golden Eagles held the Panthers to just 1 point in the third quarter.
***
Abigeal Babore scored 18 points and Hannah Hidalgo added 17 for Paul VI in its 69-26 win over Shawnee. Nia Scott let the Renegades with 10 points.
***
West Deptford beat Audubon, 31-20. Avery Corino tied a game-high in scoring with 9 points for the Eagles. Meghan Connelly scored 9 points for the Green Wave.
***
Alexa Therien led all scorers with 12 points in Cherokee’s 73-18 win over Ewing. CJ Apistar added 10 in the win, as 8 other players scored for the Chiefs.
***
Eastern beat Woodrow Wilson, 65-20, as Kelli McGroarty had a game-high 18 points for the Vikings. Maya Edwards scored 11 points and Ava Dahan had 10.