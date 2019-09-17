Chase Sempervive put together a remarkable five-goal afternoon as the New Egypt boys’ soccer team blanked Medford Tech, 5-0, on Monday night. Connor Maurath had two assists while Lucas Sample and Alex Pavlijuk assisted on two other goals.
***
Shawnee rode a four-goal first half to a 5-1 victory against Bishop Eustace. Matt Longshaw scored twice and Andrew Kitch, Aidan Lewis and Reed Sviben scored once. Kitch and Aidan Giquinto tallied two assists while Lewis had one.
***
Christopher Meder scored twice and Luke Fanning scored once as Cherokee got by Camden Catholic, 3-2. Conor Ryan and Vincent Fuscia had assists.
***
Trevor Owens scored twice and assisted on a third goal to lead Northern Burlington past Pennsauken, 3-0. Max Murray also scored for the Greyhounds and David Cortes had an assist.
***
It was a goalkeeper-duel between Timber creek and Lenape as the teams finished in a scoreless tie. Justin Gibson recorded 11 saves for Lenape and Nicholas Schilling had 15 for Timber Creek.
***
Noah Klinewski scored twice to lead Eastern over Cherry Hill West, 4-2. Tantroop Sandhu and Nick Yushchak also scored for the Vikings. Khylei Neal scored both of the Lions’ goals.
Kevin Lochbihler’s first-half goal was all Cherry Hill East needed to beat Seneca, 1-0.
Haddon Township scored seven goals in the first half in an 8-0 rout of Paulsboro. Hailey Gomez scored twice while Sydney Farnham, Grace Gentlesk, Carly Henning, Maggie McAfee, Riley Trefz and Sara Wiedeman scored once. Wideman and Keagan McGovern had assists.
***
Burlington City downed Pennsauken, 3-1. Mackenzie Cash, Layla Reeves, and Brooke Del Toro scored for the Blue Devils. Angilese Reyes scored the Indians’ lone goal.
***
Katie Frick and Katie Ulmer’s goals gave Cherokee a 2-1 win over Camden Catholic. Mattigan DiBease scored for the Irish.
***
Our Lady of Mercy featured nine goal scorers in its 9-0 win over Pleasantville. Isabella Burhanna, Brooke Callan, Drew Coyle, Kaila Driscoll, Olivia Fiocchi, Nicolette Merlino, Mia Rudolph, Isabella Testa and Carley Volkmann scored in the rout.
Christyana Kane’s goal with 1:44 remaining in overtime gave Burlington Township the win over Cinnaminson, 3-2. Vanessa DiDonato had both goals in regulation for the Falcons. Olivia Catalano had the Pirates’ two goals.
***
Elizabeth Parkan’s overtime goal delivered a 3-2 win for Holy Cross over Rancocas Valley. Allison Nemeth and Bobbi Warner scored in regulation for Holy Cross. Maddie Mashaw and Kendall Roberts tallied goals for Rancocas Valley.
Ruby Anyanwu’s goal in the first half was enough for Pennsauken to beat Bordentown, 1-0. Lynn Tran assisted on the goal. Nancy Nguyen recorded seven saves for the shutout.
***
Two second-half goals for Our Lady of Mercy delivered a 2-0 win over Cedar Creek. Bianca Valecce and Adrianna Dodge tallied the two scores. Manya Karpiak recorded nine saves in the shutout.