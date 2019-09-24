Ryleigh Heck scored five goals and assisted on three others as the Eastern field hockey team blew out Washington Township, 13-0, on Monday. Tara Somers added a hat trick and Riley Hudson had two goals. Carlee Thompson, Amanda Middleman and Izzy Bianco also scored for the Vikings.
Drue Hamlet scored twice in the first half to lead Delran past Maple Shade, 2-0. Kaitlyn Stewart recorded seven saves.
Chrissy Solomen scored twice in Shawnee’s 4-0 victory over Lenape. Gianna Marmo scored while Alayna Burns added a goal and an assist. Katie Fricke recorded five saves in the shutout.
Sophia Briggs’ first-half goal was all West Deptford needed to beat Clearview, 1-0. Grace Hoelbinger assisted on the goal. Gina DeRocini’s five saves preserved the shutout.
Nicole Cortez and Andrea Morales scored to lead Lindenwold past Lakewood, 2-0.
Dylan Jackson scored twice and assisted on two other goals as Medford Tech beat Willingboro, 8-3, for its first win of the season. The Jaguars had lost their first eight games. Adewale Banjo, Howard Holden, Mitchell Hughes, Marcus Nunez, Danley Raymond and Presley Simpson scored in the win.
Chase Sempervive scored three goals and Connor McKenzie scored once to lead New Egypt past Westampton Tech, 4-2. Sempervive and McKenzie also assisted on one of each other’s goals.
Kelvin Smith’s hat trick highlighted a five-goal second half as Pennsauken took down Pemberton, 6-2. Jim Gazi, Ian Pierre-Louis and Eion Roman also scored for the Indians.
Kevin Krall and Connor Kurtz scored to lead Florence over Maple Shade, 2-0. Cory Tindall had an assist.
Jack Blumberg scored two goals and Danny Mulvihill added another in Lenape’s 3-0 win over Cherokee. Justin Gibson recorded six saves for the shutout and Landon Friedman had an assist.
Corrine Morgan netted two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lead Cedar Creek past Mainland, 3-2. Corissa Robbins also scored for the Pirates.
Gloucester Tech tallied six goals for the third time this season and defeated Gateway, 6-0. Meghan Guarente recorded a hat trick while Micaiah Croce, Hailey Sulzbach and Peyton Walsh rounded out the scoring. Sam Sam Baldacci made four saves in the shutout.
Alycia Diaz scored twice and assisted on two other goals in Westampton Tech’s 4-2 win over Pennsauken. Aleyna Kangal and Hilal Tiryaki also scored while Aimee Hunter recorded eight saves.
Emma Fuegel and Emma Karch scored as Cinnaminson edged out Delran, 2-1. Simone Pacetti had an assist for the Pirates. Sydney Croly tallied the Bears’ lone goal.
Faither Slimmer scored four goals and Summer Reimet scored two in Ocean City’s 7-0 victory against Middle Township. Reimet assisted on the Red Raiders’ seventh goal, scored by Kamryn Chisolm. Hope Slimmer had two assists.
Six goal-scorers combined in Audobon’s 6-0 win against Paulsboro. Jules Carfagno, Erin Ewing, Lexi Kunkel, Tina Laclerque, Emma Myers, and Maddie Spink found the back of the net. Freshman Ava Rizzo assisted on three goals.