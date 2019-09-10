PJ Panton found the back of the net in overtime to deliver a 3-2 win for the Burlington Township boys’ soccer team over Lenape on Monday. Alexander Petre and Ronaldo Pickering also scored for the Falcons. Danny Mulvihill and Xavier Scotland got on the board for Lenape.
***
Fawz Somoye scored twice to lead Doane Academy past Medford Tech, 4-2. Shawn Congelton and Justin Pollard had the Spartans’ other two goals.
Five goal scorers combined to secure a 5-1 win for Medford Tech against Willingboro. Kylie Barber, Janiya Burton, Natalyna Concepcion, Kayleigh Haines and Savannah Sparks scored for the Jaguars.
***
Sydney Farnham, Carly Henning and Keagan McGovern scored in Haddon Township’s 3-1 road win at Woodbury. Lea Malone tallied Woodbury’s lone goal.
***
A hat trick by Faith Slimmer led Ocean City past Absegami, 4-0. Summer Reimet added a goal. Paige Panico assisted on two scores and Slimmer assisted on another.
***
Tatum Devault collected four goals as Woodstown dominated Glassboro, 9-0. Sophie Briseño, Ella Champigny, Annika Hantho, Ava Lammersen and Elizabeth Morgan scored the Wolverines’ other five goals.
***
Abigail Anthony scored both of Florence’s goals in a 2-0 win over Pennsauken.
Alayna Burns’ hat trick highlighted Shawnee’s dominant 9-0 win against Cherry Hill East. Gianna Marmo scored twice while Julia Cavicchio, Tori DiGennaro, Chrissy Solomen and Ava Stielau collected Shawnee’s other four goals.
***
Cedar Creek narrowly defeated Holy Spirit, 1-0. Kira Murray tallied the Pirates’ lone goal and Megan Erdman assisted on it. Lauren Mevoli earned the shutout with six saves.
***
Abby Vesey, Sam Johnson and Allie Palumbo scored twice to lead Clearview past Hammonton, 9-0. Gabby Andres, Gig McAlpin and Grace Trovato scored as well.
***
Kendall Roberts’ second-half goal was enough to get Rancocas Valley by Burlington Township, 1-0. Mickayla Clark assisted on the winning score.
***
Reese Bracken scored twice and Sabrina Faulkner, Maggie Boyle and Anna Franklin scored once as Lower Cape May beat Our Lady of Mercy, 5-2. Makayla Hueber had seven saves in goal. Bracken, Faulkner, and Emma Golden assisted on three goals.
***
Nancy Nguyen’s 12 saves preserved a shutout victory for Pennsauken over Florence, 1-0. Ruby Anyanwu notched the winning goal in the second half.