Rick Brunson has decided to remain as Camden High’s basketball coach.
Camden Board of Education president Wasim Muhammad on Friday confirmed that Brunson has changed course after his resignation from the fabled program was announced on Wednesday.
“He has changed his mind and will be the coach this season for Camden High," Muhammad said in a text message.
In a statement released by the school district, Brunson said he was looking forward to another season as the Panthers' coach.
“I have tremendous respect for these student athletes and they mean a lot to me, both on and off the court,” Brunson said. “Together, we will work toward a successful basketball season and more importantly, another year of academic achievements and personal growth.”
Brunson, a former NBA player and coach, has been Camden’s coach for one season. He led the Panthers to a 29-1 record in 2019-20, including a season-ending, 25-game winning streak.
Camden was on the verge of winning its first state title since 2000 when the tournament was canceled March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Camden projects as one of the best teams in the country during the 2020-21 season, although the Panthers will be restricted to 15 regular-season games and unable to compete for a state championship because of limitations on winter sports announced by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Camden features sophomore guard D.J. Wagner, ranked the No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2023 by ESPN.com, as well as projected NCAA Division 1 players such as senior forwards Taquan Woodley and Jerome Brewer Jr., among several other top players.