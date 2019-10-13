Bhayshul Tuten scored five touchdowns as Paulsboro downed Woodbury, 42-7, on Saturday. He had four rushing scores and returned a kick for a touchdown.
Tyree Thomas hooked up with Jacob Perez-Eli on a passing touchdown. The Red Raiders are 4-2 on the season and will face Audubon on Oct. 26 after their bye week.
Austin Zagone had three total touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — to lead Gateway past Audubon, 40-7. He connected with Jack Schultes after Audubon muffed a punt in the first quarter.
Derrick Parker had two rushing touchdowns and Hassam Turner added one. The Gators converted four of Audubon’s turnovers into points.
Ryan DiOrio tossed three touchdown passes in Haddon Heights’ 68-6 victory over Lindenwold. Te’Sean Pressley had two receiving scores, including one that went for 70 yards to give the Garnets a 21-7 lead.
Josh Harrielal had two rushing touchdowns. Danny Nicholson, Zyaire Goffney-Fleming and Aidan Nicholson added scores on the ground.
Maple Shade downed Clayton, 28-7, behind Justin Pessoa’s four rushing touchdowns.
Kevin Lochbihler scored as Cherry Hill East edged Washington Township, 1-0, in double overtime. Matt Randall tallied seven saves and Adam Blumenthal had one assist.
Dov McGuire-Berk and Bryce Peterson scored in Moorestown’s 2-1 victory over Haddonfield.
Kennedy Garcia scored twice to help Rancocas Valley top Bordentown, 6-0. Rachel Satchell notched one goal and two assists. Grace Olcott and Alexis Linton each had one goal and one assist. Olivia Sweeney scored and Brianna Latham had four saves.
Ryleigh Heck’s six goals led Eastern past Shawnee, 10-0. Tara Somers recorded one goal and one assist. Anastasia Lukasheva, Elise Pettisani and Carlee Thompson added goals.
Bridget McCormick tallied one goal and one assist as Haddonfield beat Rancocas Valley, 2-1. Katie Kehner also scored.