Kavon Lewis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Penns Grove defeated Paulsboro, 30-0, to repeat as South Group 1 champion.
Nasir Robinson opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before Lewis rattled off three touchdowns in a row to give Penns Grove a 27-0 lead at halftime. Lewis’ first score came on an 83-yard pass to Torvon Ransome before he ran in for a 7-yard touchdown on the next possession.
Lewis closed out the half with a 10-yard pass to Jymir Gilliam.
Kicker Jared McNair connected on a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out the Red Devils’ 25th consecutive victory.