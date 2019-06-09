The Moorestown girls’ lacrosse team’s quest to defend its Tournament of Champions title came to an end on Saturday night at Kean University, where the Quakers fell short against Oak Knoll, 10-8.
Moorestown had no answer for Katie Duttenhofer, who scored four goals for the Royals. Duttenhofer scored her fourth goal to give Oak Knoll a 9-7 lead with 17 minutes left.
After Moorestown scored five goals in the first half, Royals’ goalie Tietjen Spoor only allowed three in the second half. She had six saves in the game.
Kayla Frank led the Quakers with three goals, as Isa Arvelo and Ashley Nutt added two goals apiece.