Here are the first live South Jersey football Top 10 rankings of the season:
(Preseason rankings in parentheses)
- 1. St. Joseph (1) 1-0
The Wildcats beat Highland, 34-20, Aug. 31 in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers as junior quarterback Jayden Shertel passed for 161 yards and two touchdowns. St. Joseph visits Millville on Friday.
- 2. Williamstown (2) 1-0
The Braves opened the season with a 28-7 win over Vineland, relying heavily on their veteran-stacked defense. Christian Forman sparked the revamped offense with two rushing touchdowns. Williamstown hosts Rancocas Valley on Friday.
- 3. St. Augustine (3) 0-1
The Hermits battled Central Pennsylvania power State College to the wire in a 20-17 loss Aug. 30. Sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman ran for a score in his debut. St. Augustine visits Lenape in a key WJFL American Division clash on Friday.
- 4. Woodrow Wilson (4) 0-0
It’s been a tumultuous season for the Tigers as head coach Preston Brown was relieved of his duties Aug. 15 and reinstated eight days later. Fadill Diggs, Muheem McCargo, Dyshier Clary and Co. open for business Saturday at home vs. Camden Catholic.
- 5. Shawnee (7) 1-0
Sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey passed for two scores and ran for another in a 45-7 win over Rancocas Valley. Shawnee visits school-district rival Cherokee on Friday night.
- 6. Penns Grove (6) 1-0
The Red Devils, the reigning South Jersey Group 1 champions, ran their winning streak to 14 games with a 68-7 victory over Pennsville. Penn Grove, which became South Jersey’s first 13-0 team last season, visits Woodstown on Friday night.
- 7. Highland (5) 0-1
The Tartans battled to the end in the loss to No. 1 St. Joseph in the Rumble on the Raritan Aug. 31 at Rutgers. Junior running back Johnny Martin shook loose for two late touchdowns and finished with 240 yards in a showcase performance. Highland is home Friday vs. Clearview in a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group 4 semifinals.
- 8. Lenape (9) 1-0
The Indians are off to a fast start thanks to a 48-21 win over Tottenville (N.Y.). Xavier Coleman scored four touchdowns in three ways with a rush, a reception and a pair of kickoff returns. Connor Kennedy also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Lenape hosts No. 3 St. Augustine in a key clash Friday night.
- 9. Camden (10) 1-0
The Panthers’ defense was airtight in a 24-0 win over Winslow Township. Miami recruit Tirek Austin-Cave registered a safety with a tackle in the end zone. Junior Duce Chestnut got the season off to a rousing start by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Camden visits Cedar Creek in an early-season matchup of WJFL divisional and South Jersey Group 2 contenders on Saturday.
- 10. West Deptford (NR) 1-0
The Eagles broke fast with a 31-14 win over rival Paulsboro on Saturday. Tyshawn Bookman ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Gavin Shields also ran for two scores. West Deptford hosts Collingswood on Friday night.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Cedar Creek (2-0), Cinnaminson (1-0), Haddonfield (1-0), Holy Spirit (0-1), Timber Creek (1-1).