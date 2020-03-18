2. Wildwood Catholic (3) 24-7: “We were playing our best basketball of the year,” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said in lament of the premature end of the season. Led by seniors Jacob Hopping, Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic won its final eight games after a Feb. 16, overtime loss to Camden. The Crusaders took apart highly touted Rutgers Prep in the Non-Public South B final and would have met Roselle Catholic in the state title game, with an eye on a possible rematch with Camden in the Tournament of Champions.