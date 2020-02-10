3. Wildwood Catholic (2) 15-5: The Crusaders are coming off a bruising weekend. They lost, 55-48, to the Patrick School on Saturday night at the Metro Classic at Toms River North, then dropped a 47-45 decision to host Paul VI about 18 hours later at the Winter Classic. Two long bus rides, two tough losses. Senior guard Jacob Hopping scored 19 in the loss to the Patrick School and went for 14 with 10 rebounds vs. Paul VI. Wildwood Catholic will play St. Joseph on Tuesday and Buena on Wednesday before taking its shot at No. 1 Camden on Sunday.