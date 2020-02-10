Moorestown in 2019 won the program’s first state title in 50 years.
But the Quakers never rose as high as No. 2 in the South Jersey Top 10.
That’s where coach Shawn Anstey’s team sits this week, as the Quakers’ remarkable consistency stands in sharp contrast to the turbulent play of most of South Jersey’s other top teams.
Other than No. 1 Camden, that is.
Moorestown (19-1) has won 16 in a row. The Quakers went 4-0 last week, completing a rare sweep of traditional power Trenton Catholic and holding all four foes to fewer than 50 points.
Here’s the new Top 10, with last week’s rankings in parentheses:
1. Camden (1) 18-1: Freshman guards D.J. Wagner and Cian Medley played far beyond their years in a 67-63 victory Saturday night over North Jersey non-public power Gill St. Bernard’s at the Metro Classic at Toms River North. Wagner scored 19 with three assists and Medley scored 13 with three assists as the Panthers won their 14th in a row. Junior forward TaQuan Woodley was a force in the paint with 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Camden will play Camden Catholic on Tuesday and Lenape on Thursday in advance of a showdown with No. 3 Wildwood Catholic on Sunday at Neumann University.
2. Moorestown (5) 19-1: Senior sharpshooter Hayden Greer led the way last week. Greer scored 18, 16 and 19 in victories over Trenton Catholic, Washington Township and Willingboro, respectively, making a total of 11 three-pointers. Senior Kevin Muhic scored 14 and the Quakers’ defense was on full display in the 57-41 win over Millville on Sunday as they held the Bolts to 28 points in the last three quarters.
3. Wildwood Catholic (2) 15-5: The Crusaders are coming off a bruising weekend. They lost, 55-48, to the Patrick School on Saturday night at the Metro Classic at Toms River North, then dropped a 47-45 decision to host Paul VI about 18 hours later at the Winter Classic. Two long bus rides, two tough losses. Senior guard Jacob Hopping scored 19 in the loss to the Patrick School and went for 14 with 10 rebounds vs. Paul VI. Wildwood Catholic will play St. Joseph on Tuesday and Buena on Wednesday before taking its shot at No. 1 Camden on Sunday.
4. Timber Creek (3) 17-3: Senior center Demetrius Paynter was a force in the paint with 26 points in a 66-55 loss to Southeastern Pennsylvania power Malvern Prep on Sunday at Paul VI. Earlier in the week, senior guard Eric Benjamin scored 17 in a loss to Eastern. Timber Creek will look to get back on track Tuesday with a battle with archrival Winslow Township.
5. Haddonfield (18-2): Sophomore guard Tommy Mooney scored 13 with four assists and senior guard Andrew Gostovich added 14 points with nine rebounds in a victory over Rancocas Valley. The Bulldogs have won 17 of 18 and allowed more than 50 points in just one game, a 59-49 loss to Timber Creek on Dec. 21. Haddonfield will play rival Haddon Heights on Tuesday.
6. Paul VI (9) 13-5: The Eagles are big movers this week, thanks to a 47-45 win over then-No. 2 Wildwood Catholic. They rallied from a 36-31 deficit after three and capped the comeback when sophomore guard Jaden Arline drove the length of the court and deposited a layup with 0:03 on the clock. Paul VI has a busy week ahead, highlighted by a visit to rival Bishop Eustace on Tuesday night.
7. Camden Catholic (8) 13-5: The Irish held Shawnee to 16 points in the first three quarters in a 55-35 win over the Renegades. Zach Hicks scored 17, Lucas Dunn 14 and Colin Merriman 13 in a balanced attack. On Saturday, Camden Catholic dropped a 45-43 decision to Haverford School (Pa.) at Paul VI. Camden Catholic has rematch with No. 1 Camden on Tuesday followed by games vs. Cherry Hill West on Thursday and West Deptford on Saturday.
8. St. Augustine (4) 17-4: The Hermits dropped a 54-47 decision to red-hot Cherokee on Sunday at Paul VI despite 22 points from sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson. St. Augustine had won 13 of its previous 14, with the lone loss to Wildwood Catholic. Junior swingman John Horner scored 23 in a win over ACIT and 14 in a victory over Vineland. St. Augustine will host rival Atlantic City on Tuesday.
9. Burlington City (6) 16-2: Sophomore Jamaal Morris fueled a furious comeback with eight steals, but the Blue Devils dropped a 47-46 decision to rival Holy Cross Prep when the Lancers’ Gianmarco Arletti, a Delaware recruit, hit a three-pointer off a move at the buzzer. Morris also scored 16 points and D.J. Woodbury added 10 points with eight rebounds.
10. Atlantic City (10) 15-4: Jayden Jones had 13 points in a 71-32 victory over Millville in the Vikings’ lone game last week. Atlantic City has won 14 of 15. The lone loss was to St. Augustine in the Battle by the Bay. The rematch will be Tuesday night in the Prep’s gym.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Bishop Eustace (12-7), Cherokee (14-6), Cherry Hill East (15-4), Eastern (12-7), Haddon Heights (14-4), Holy Cross Prep (14-3), Holy Spirit (12-6), Mainland (15-5), Penns Grove (13-4), St. Joseph (14-3), West Deptford (13-5), Westampton Tech (14-7), Williamstown (12-7), Woodstown (15-3).