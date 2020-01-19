1. Camden (1) 11-1: The Panthers made clear they are more than just a South Jersey or state power with a 61-59 victory over Rancho Christian (Cal.) Saturday at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. That was a national stage and a national opponent, with Rancho Christian senior Evan Mobley widely regarded as the No. 1 player in the country in the class of 2020. But Camden senior Lance Ware was the best player on the court and Panthers’ freshman D.J. Wagner wasn’t far behind. Camden has a chance to make another statement Thursday at Neumann University, where the Panthers will meet North Jersey non-public power Roselle Catholic.